Week one SEC power rankings: Alabama, Georgia sit at the top

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are No. 1 and No. 2 in our week on SEC power rankings.
Week zero has come and gone.

It's time for some SEC football.

I think the most surprising takeaway from the opening week - outside of Nebraska losing yet another one-possession game - were the 63 points Vanderbilt dropped on Hawaii.

Making the SEC proud.

The other 13 teams from the Southeastern Conference are in action this weekend, three of whom take on top 25 competition.

Here are our week one SEC power rankings.

1. Alabama

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season atop our SEC power rankings.

The combination of returning production and incoming transfer addition spells something special for Bama coming off a self-proclaimed "rebuilding" year.

Will Anderson and Dallas Turner form the best EDGE duo in the country. Heisman winner Bryce Young will be joined by stud tailback Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech transfer) in the backfield.

If the offensive line can improve, and the transfers pop, this is the best team in the SEC.

2. Georgia

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arkansas and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Georgia won 37-0. News Joshua L Jones Syndication Online Athens

A total of 15 players are gone thanks to the NFL Draft.

That is not to say talent escapes this roster. Five-stars litter the offensive and defensive lines. Running back Kenny McIntosh will lead another loaded backfield. QB Stetson Bennett IV is back for his sixth season of college football.

Finding ways to not slip into complacency has been the theme for head coach Kirby Smart this offseason. If they take care of business, another SEC East title is on the horizon.

3. Kentucky

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats are the benefactors of a couple of breaks.

Although running back Chris Rodriguez (2,739 career rush yards) will sit out the first three or four games of the year, UK sports the weakest schedule in the SEC.

QB Will Levis will have time to build some chemistry with his young receiving core before the Wildcats hit October. Surviving a trip to Florida in week two will be the biggest task in September.

4. Texas A&M

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates with wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It's about time for Jimbo Fisher to produce.

8-4 is starting to get stale for the Aggies, and if Haynes King doesn't elevate the offense significantly, it's difficult to see A&M getting much farther past that record.

5. Arkansas

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback KJ Jefferson will lead a revamped Arkansas squad coming off of a surprising 9-4 campaign in 2021.

If defensive coordinator Barry Odom can continue to improve the defense, the Razorbacks will be in contention for the SEC West.

6. Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrate a touchdown during a football game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kns Tennessee South Alabam Football Bp

The offense is going to score.

A lot.

The defense is going to give up scores.

A lot.

It's going to be fun to watch.

7. Ole Miss

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

It doesn't seem like Lane Kiffin has the quarterback room he wants for his offense. He's having to make do with Luke Altmyer and USC transfer Jaxson Dart.

A step back for the Rebels may be in order, especially given the schedule.

8. South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) avoids a tackle from North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tony Grimes (20)during the Duke s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Jg Mayobowl 123021 046

Shane Beamer has everything moving in the right direction. Carolina's final record may not indicate it, but things in Columbia are getting changing for the better.

Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler may help things move along.

9. Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Will Rogers #2 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs drops back to pass in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

State has a load of production returning, along with QB Will Rogers.

Mike Leach's squad has some serious dark horse potential, but the inconsistency may kill their aspirations in the end. The schedule is extremely difficult.

10. LSU

Kayshon Boutte scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Half 1 Lsu Vs Auburn Football 5685 Syndication The Daily Advertiser

Most have LSU ranked higher in their power rankings. Until Kelly shows he can elevate this roster past where they currently are, the Tigers stay here.

11. Auburn

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) rolls away from Alabama pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Auburn was a few plays/injuries away from winning nine games in 2021. They may not win nine games this season, but the roster is not void of talent.

ESPN FPI says this is the hardest schedule in the country. Auburn somehow usually finds a way to survive. Curious to see if Bryan Harsin can pull off a solid record.

12. Florida

Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The overall talent level nor depth is there for the Gators. QB Anthony Richardson has high upside, but will need to do a lot for this team to win more than maybe seven games.

Billy Napier's year one may be filled with ups and downs.

13. Missouri

Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates with Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou losing Tyler Badie (SEC-leading rusher) to graduation hurts. Starting a freshman quarterback isn't particularly exciting either.

The defense is going to need to step up in order for the Tigers to break even. I'm not sure if they will.

14. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) hands the ball off to Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

The Commodores proved something last Saturday: They're 53 points better than Hawaii.

How do they stack up against the SEC? We'll find out.

