Week one SEC power rankings: Alabama, Georgia sit at the top

Week zero has come and gone.

It's time for some SEC football.

I think the most surprising takeaway from the opening week - outside of Nebraska losing yet another one-possession game - were the 63 points Vanderbilt dropped on Hawaii.

Making the SEC proud.

The other 13 teams from the Southeastern Conference are in action this weekend, three of whom take on top 25 competition.

Here are our week one SEC power rankings.

1. Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports The Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season atop our SEC power rankings. The combination of returning production and incoming transfer addition spells something special for Bama coming off a self-proclaimed "rebuilding" year. Will Anderson and Dallas Turner form the best EDGE duo in the country. Heisman winner Bryce Young will be joined by stud tailback Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech transfer) in the backfield. If the offensive line can improve, and the transfers pop, this is the best team in the SEC. 2. Georgia © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK A total of 15 players are gone thanks to the NFL Draft. That is not to say talent escapes this roster. Five-stars litter the offensive and defensive lines. Running back Kenny McIntosh will lead another loaded backfield. QB Stetson Bennett IV is back for his sixth season of college football. Finding ways to not slip into complacency has been the theme for head coach Kirby Smart this offseason. If they take care of business, another SEC East title is on the horizon. 3. Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports The Wildcats are the benefactors of a couple of breaks. Although running back Chris Rodriguez (2,739 career rush yards) will sit out the first three or four games of the year, UK sports the weakest schedule in the SEC. QB Will Levis will have time to build some chemistry with his young receiving core before the Wildcats hit October. Surviving a trip to Florida in week two will be the biggest task in September. 4. Texas A&M Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports It's about time for Jimbo Fisher to produce. 8-4 is starting to get stale for the Aggies, and if Haynes King doesn't elevate the offense significantly, it's difficult to see A&M getting much farther past that record. 5. Arkansas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Quarterback KJ Jefferson will lead a revamped Arkansas squad coming off of a surprising 9-4 campaign in 2021. If defensive coordinator Barry Odom can continue to improve the defense, the Razorbacks will be in contention for the SEC West. 6. Tennessee © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK The offense is going to score. A lot. The defense is going to give up scores. A lot. It's going to be fun to watch. 7. Ole Miss © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK It doesn't seem like Lane Kiffin has the quarterback room he wants for his offense. He's having to make do with Luke Altmyer and USC transfer Jaxson Dart. A step back for the Rebels may be in order, especially given the schedule. 8. South Carolina © JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK Shane Beamer has everything moving in the right direction. Carolina's final record may not indicate it, but things in Columbia are getting changing for the better. Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler may help things move along. 9. Mississippi State Wesley Hitt/Getty Images State has a load of production returning, along with QB Will Rogers. Mike Leach's squad has some serious dark horse potential, but the inconsistency may kill their aspirations in the end. The schedule is extremely difficult. 10. LSU © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK Most have LSU ranked higher in their power rankings. Until Kelly shows he can elevate this roster past where they currently are, the Tigers stay here. 11. Auburn AP Photo/Vasha Hunt Auburn was a few plays/injuries away from winning nine games in 2021. They may not win nine games this season, but the roster is not void of talent. ESPN FPI says this is the hardest schedule in the country. Auburn somehow usually finds a way to survive. Curious to see if Bryan Harsin can pull off a solid record. 12. Florida Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The overall talent level nor depth is there for the Gators. QB Anthony Richardson has high upside, but will need to do a lot for this team to win more than maybe seven games. Billy Napier's year one may be filled with ups and downs. 13. Missouri Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Mizzou losing Tyler Badie (SEC-leading rusher) to graduation hurts. Starting a freshman quarterback isn't particularly exciting either. The defense is going to need to step up in order for the Tigers to break even. I'm not sure if they will. 14. Vanderbilt © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK The Commodores proved something last Saturday: They're 53 points better than Hawaii. How do they stack up against the SEC? We'll find out.

