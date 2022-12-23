Wesley McGriff officially named defensive backs coach at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama— Returning to Auburn for his third stint on the Plains, Wesley McGriff, has been named defensive backs coach, Tigers’ head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. McGriff, who served as an assistant coach at Auburn in 2016 and again in 2019-20, was the secondary coach at Louisville this past season.

At Louisville in 2022, McGriff mentored one of the stingiest secondaries in America as the Cardinals forced 15 interceptions, good for the 10th-best total in the country and second-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The team allowed the fourth fewest passing yards per game (206.5) in the league, and junior defensive back Kei’Trel Clark went on to earn all-ACC honors for the third straight season.

“Wesley is no stranger to Auburn and the SEC and will bring a veteran presence to our staff,” Freeze said. “He has established himself over the last two decades as one of the top recruiters in our conference and brings great energy and enthusiasm to the table.”

A native of Tifton, Georgia, McGriff came to Louisville after one season at Florida where he served as the secondary coach. The Gators were one of the top teams against the pass, finishing 25th nationally with an average of 203.9 yards through the air.

“The opportunity to work for Coach Freeze again and return to Auburn is humbling and an honor,” McGriff said. “I love Auburn and am so excited to be working for Coach Freeze. He has a proven track record of winning and there’s no doubt that he will do that again here on the Plains. It’s great to be home. War Eagle!”

While at Auburn, the Tigers’ defense ranked eighth nationally in both red-zone and third-down defense in 2019, allowing only 19.5 points per game against a schedule that featured six 11-win opponents. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins and Daniel Thomas (Jacksonville) was a fifth-round selection that season.

During his first stint with Auburn, McGriff helped the Tigers to a Sugar Bowl berth as the Tigers went from the bottom third of the SEC in 2015 to top three in the league in 2016 in scoring defense (11th/26.0 to 2nd/15.6), rushing defense (11th/182.7 to 3rd/124.8) and third-down conversion defense (13th/44.9 to 2nd/34.0).

McGriff served as defensive coordinator at Mississippi during the 2017-18 seasons, adding the title of associate head coach during his second season. During the 2017 campaign, McGriff guided a defense that included NFL draft picks in Breeland Speaks (second round) and Marquis Haynes (fourth round); the pair combined for 14.5 sacks, and both earned second team all-SEC honors.

Linebacker DeMarquis Gates had his biggest season, registering 114 tackles, the most by a Rebel in a single season since 2006. In 2018, sophomore linebacker Mohamed Sanogo was fourth in the SEC with 112 tackles and joined Gates in 2017 as the only two Ole Miss defenders with 100+ tackles in the previous 12 seasons.

McGriff spent three seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, working with the defensive backs. In his first two seasons, McGriff oversaw the development of safeties Rafael Bush, Kenny Vaccaro and Pierre Warren and cornerback Terrence Frederick, while also depending on safety Jairus Byrd and cornerback Keenan Lewis, who led the Saints with 13 passes defensed, while adding two interceptions. Vaccaro led the New Orleans secondary with 113 tackles.

In his first season in New Orleans, the Saints ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense (305.7 ypg.), second in opponent passing yards per game (194.1 ypg.) and fourth in scoring defense (19.0 ppg.), posting an 11-5 record and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs. McGriff spent 2012 as co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks at Ole Miss, which finished second in the SEC and in the top 15 in the NCAA in tackles for a loss (7.7) and sacks per game (2.8). Linebacker Denzel Nkemdiche was named to the FWAA All-America and SEC all-freshman teams, defensive tackle Isaac Gross earned conference all-freshman honors and was named to the CollegeFootballNews.com Freshman All-America team and safety Trae Elston was named to the ESPN SEC all-freshman team.

McGriff spent the 2011 season as defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt, where he helped the Commodores to only their fifth all-time bowl appearance. His secondary produced 12 interceptions (three returned for TD). McGriff helped Green Bay Packer Casey Hayward become the first Vanderbilt All-American in four years, posting seven interceptions, the third-highest season total ever by a Commodore. McGriff spent four seasons as the secondary coach at Miami (Fla.).

In 2010, the Hurricanes ranked second in the nation in pass defense, allowing just 164.3 yards per game; the Miami defense ranked 16th nationally and 21st in scoring defense. In 2009, he tutored All-America defensive back Brandon Harris, seven-year NFL veteran safety Kenny Phillips (2007 All-American and first round NFL draft pick) and Green Bay defensive back Sam Shields. McGriff served as the defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Baylor from 2003-06 and enjoyed his first SEC stint at Kentucky from 2001-02.

He spent 2000 as the secondary coach at Eastern Kentucky where he mentored all-Ohio Valley Conference DB Yeremiah Bell, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round in 2003. From 1995-99, McGriff served in multiple roles including assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Kentucky State and was named the AFCA’s NCAA Division II National Assistant Coach of the Year.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Savannah State, from 1990-94. Starting as a graduate assistant, McGriff tutored running backs before coaching the secondary in 1991 and later serving as defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

McGriff started at linebacker for Savannah State from 1987-89 and was named the conference’s 1989 Male Academic Athlete of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree while graduating cum laude in 1990 and earned a master’s in public administration from Georgia Southern in 1993. McGriff was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1990 and was a member of the Army Reserves until 2001.

