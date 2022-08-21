What Bryan Harsin said following Auburn football's Saturday practice

"Yeah, number one is awareness. That would be number one. Just overall as a team. Running on the field and getting the signal. We can have all these systems in place, and I know our coaches do, I know our coordinators do, I sit in there and I listen to them and I watch how they install the things that we need to put in. And the system is exactly what it should be. But you’re dealing with people."

"So, simple things like, if you run onto the field, you should look to the side line to get the call. It’s an awareness thing. It’s a fourth and two, you play that differently than second and five. So, as a player you have to look over there and see see it’s fourth and two. You’re going to get different play calls. You should expect certain calls in those situations. Even just in the meetings. Walking into a meeting - I think you all know you walk into a meeting, you can kind of tell like 'all right, OK, we’re going to be locked in today.' You can walk into a meeting and it’s a little bit more loose at times."

"Some of that awareness I think is really important for us just as people to be successful, it's something we need to work on."

"It's a game of situations. Three hours and twenty-four minutes, that's the average length of a college football game. You have to be ready for that. You gotta be able to focus and know what the heck is going on... it's going to be a lot different on September 3rd. It doesn't get any easier when the fans and everybody is out there and that environment is crazy. Practice is more controlled - if you have a hard time in practice, you aren't just going to rise to the occasion on gameday."