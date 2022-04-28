Skip to main content

What does Auburn's passing attack look like on early downs in 2022?

Do the Tigers have the personnel to execute early and often in the passing game?

Fans weren't a huge fan of Auburn throwing the football on early downs.

Instead, most people wanted to see the Tigers give the ball to star running back Tank Bigsby. Auburn chose to stick with what they believed worked.

As it turns out, Auburn actually found a lot of success throwing the ball on first and second down in 2021. Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Last season on first and second down, Auburn's quarterbacks were a combined 198-of-304 (65.1% comp.) for 2,117 yards with a TD/INT ratio of 11/1.

What it means

Auburn had above average success throwing the ball on early downs in 2021. However, Bo Nix did most of the heavy lifting.

Nix was 149-of-223 (66.8%) with a TD/INT ratio of 9/0. TJ Finley, on the other hand, struggled. He was 49-of-81 (60.4%) on first and second down with a TD/INT ratio of 2/1.

It gets even worse when you take out passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. His completion percentage plummets to 47%.

While Auburn overall did a good job of taking advantage of things on first and second down in 2021, it will be interesting to see if the new offensive personnel (specifically at quarterback) will be able to execute as well as Bo Nix did. If Finley's numbers are an indicator of what's to come, I'm concerned.

With the limitations Auburn has in run blocking, they'll have to throw often in 2022. Hopefully the Tigers have answers come fall.

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
What does Auburn's passing attack look like on early downs in 2022?

Roger McCreary at Senior Bowl Practice on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Mobile, AL .Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Dec 15, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Justin Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Senior guard Tre Donaldson (3) attempts a free throw in a game against Maclay on Dec. 9, 2021, at Maclay School. The Seminoles defeated the Marauders, 78-59. A03v1752
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
