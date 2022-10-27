Skip to main content

Where Auburn football ranks statistically among the rest of the SEC

Here is how Auburn's stats compare to the rest of the conference after eight weeks of action.

Auburn is coming off a bye week hoping to gain bowl eligibility in the last couple of games this season. Let's take a look at how the Tigers compare to the rest of the SEC in offensive, defensive, and special teams stats.  

Offense

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10224

Points per game: Tennessee leads the conference with an average of 50.1 PPG with Auburn coming in close to last at 13th averaging 22.3 PPG. Texas A&M is last in the SEC with an average of 21.9 PPG. 

Total yards per game: Tennessee also leads the conference in total yards per game averaging 571.1 YPG. Compare that to Auburn's offense who ranks 9th with an average of 377.6 YPG. 

Rushing yards per game: Ole Miss sits at No. 1 in this category with their backs averaging 251.88 YPG. Auburn ranks 8th in rushing yards per game with an average of 17.00 YPG. Mississippi State has the worst average in the conference with an average of only 89.13 YPG. 

Passing yards per game: Auburn is 13th in the SEC in passing yard per game with an average of 207.6 only being better than Vanderbilt who averages 202.6 YPG. 

Sacks allowed: Auburn fans should not be surprised to know that the Tigers have the 11th worst sacks allowed per game average in the SEC. Auburn's offensive line gives up an average of 2.29 sacks a game. 

3rd down conversion %: Auburn is dead last in the SEC in third down conversions so far this season. The Tigers have had 96 third down attempts only moving the chains 32 of those attempts. That leaves Auburn's offense with a 33.33%  rate of success on third downs. 

Defense

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates his tackle for loss during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Points per game: Georgia sits at No. 1 only allowing 64 points so far this season. Auburn's defense has given up 198 points this season earning them a spot at No. 12. The Tigers give up 28.3 points a game on average. 

 Total yards per game: Auburn sits in 10th place in the SEC in total yards per game. The Tigers defense gives up an average of 391.0 yards a game.

Rushing yards per game: Auburn has the worst run defense in the conference. The Tigers are ranked 14th with opposing teams rushing for an average of 204.3 YPG each week. 

Passing yards per game: Auburn's pass defense ranks 4th in the SEC which is the highest they have ranked so far this season. The Tigers give up an average of 186.6 yards through the air a game.

Sacks: Auburn is tied at 7th with Florida for sacks per game. Both teams average 1.86 sacks a game.

3rd down conversion %: When opponents get in third down situations Auburn's defense stops them 42.72% of the time. This earns the Tigers a spot at No. 11 in the SEC in third down stops.

Special Teams

Auburn Tigers punter Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during warm ups during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Kick off returns: Auburn is last in the SEC in kickoff returns. The Tigers average 26.7 yards per return.

Punt returns: Auburn is 8th in the conference in punt returns this year averaging 16.6 yard per return.

Field goals: The Tigers are 4th in field goals. Carlson is 8 for 10 with an average of 1.1 field goals made per game.

Yards per punt: Auburn is also 4th in yards per punt averaging 44.74 yards per punt.

