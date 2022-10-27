Where Auburn football ranks statistically among the rest of the SEC

Points per game: Tennessee leads the conference with an average of 50.1 PPG with Auburn coming in close to last at 13th averaging 22.3 PPG. Texas A&M is last in the SEC with an average of 21.9 PPG.

Total yards per game: Tennessee also leads the conference in total yards per game averaging 571.1 YPG. Compare that to Auburn's offense who ranks 9th with an average of 377.6 YPG.

Rushing yards per game: Ole Miss sits at No. 1 in this category with their backs averaging 251.88 YPG. Auburn ranks 8th in rushing yards per game with an average of 17.00 YPG. Mississippi State has the worst average in the conference with an average of only 89.13 YPG.

Passing yards per game: Auburn is 13th in the SEC in passing yard per game with an average of 207.6 only being better than Vanderbilt who averages 202.6 YPG.

Sacks allowed: Auburn fans should not be surprised to know that the Tigers have the 11th worst sacks allowed per game average in the SEC. Auburn's offensive line gives up an average of 2.29 sacks a game.

3rd down conversion %: Auburn is dead last in the SEC in third down conversions so far this season. The Tigers have had 96 third down attempts only moving the chains 32 of those attempts. That leaves Auburn's offense with a 33.33% rate of success on third downs.