An updated look at Auburn Football target Anthony James's recruitment

Recently Anthony James decommitted from Texas A&M right after receiving an offer from Auburn.

James is the 117th best player in the class of 2023 and is a consensus four-star recruit.

It would be a massive addition for recently hired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh if he were able to get James to play football on the Plains.

It always feels extra good when you can steal a recruit from another SEC West school.

With Auburn only having two commits thus far for the class of 2023, James would be a great addition to get the ball rolling.

Let's take a look at Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert John Garcia's thoughts on James' recruitment.

James had been committed to A&M for over a year at this point, and I do think there are two things that spurred part of the move, at least from an outside perspective. He continued to pick up a couple of offers, Auburn being there three days before he decommits, but he was also beginning to take visits which can usually lead to decommitments. He recently visited Washington and plans to get down to Miami, Florida, and maybe Auburn thereafter. It seems James is starting to realize that he is coveted all over the country, even though he has been committed to A&M for so long. This is why verbal commitments are received with so many mixed reviews because it feels like you get a player to commit, then you have to hold onto him for a long time. When A&M had him committed, they signed the best class in the country that was really loaded upfront from a pass-rushing perspective where James lines up. On the business side of things, you have to understand what you will be up against when you get to College Station for good. The decommitment here made a lot of sense, and typically you don't go back to the school you backed off the commitment from. I think Washington, Miami, Florida, and Auburn are schools that will benefit from this the most. But you will have to think about how he will go about the process the second time around. I think he will be a little bit more patient and take his time. That is a good thing for Auburn since he has never been to the Plains since he just got the offer on May 19th. It's all so recent for him. Jimmy Brumbaugh, we talked about great Auburn assistants who have been there and done that, and he can sell the program to a kid like James. That will resonate with a kid like James down the line. You get him on campus for a visit and go from there.

Coach Harsin and Brumbaugh will make a push to try and get James on the Plains for an official visit. This would be a great first step to making him an Auburn Tiger.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube