Skip to main content

An updated look at Auburn Football target Anthony James's recruitment

Where do the Tigers stand for Anthony James?

Recently Anthony James decommitted from Texas A&M right after receiving an offer from Auburn. 

James is the 117th best player in the class of 2023 and is a consensus four-star recruit. 

It would be a massive addition for recently hired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh if he were able to get James to play football on the Plains. 

It always feels extra good when you can steal a recruit from another SEC West school. 

With Auburn only having two commits thus far for the class of 2023, James would be a great addition to get the ball rolling. 

Let's take a look at Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert John Garcia's thoughts on James' recruitment.  

James had been committed to A&M for over a year at this point, and I do think there are two things that spurred part of the move, at least from an outside perspective. He continued to pick up a couple of offers, Auburn being there three days before he decommits, but he was also beginning to take visits which can usually lead to decommitments. He recently visited Washington and plans to get down to Miami, Florida, and maybe Auburn thereafter. It seems James is starting to realize that he is coveted all over the country, even though he has been committed to A&M for so long.

This is why verbal commitments are received with so many mixed reviews because it feels like you get a player to commit, then you have to hold onto him for a long time. When A&M had him committed, they signed the best class in the country that was really loaded upfront from a pass-rushing perspective where James lines up.

On the business side of things, you have to understand what you will be up against when you get to College Station for good. The decommitment here made a lot of sense, and typically you don't go back to the school you backed off the commitment from.

I think Washington, Miami, Florida, and Auburn are schools that will benefit from this the most. But you will have to think about how he will go about the process the second time around. I think he will be a little bit more patient and take his time. That is a good thing for Auburn since he has never been to the Plains since he just got the offer on May 19th. It's all so recent for him.

Jimmy Brumbaugh, we talked about great Auburn assistants who have been there and done that, and he can sell the program to a kid like James. That will resonate with a kid like James down the line. You get him on campus for a visit and go from there. 

Coach Harsin and Brumbaugh will make a push to try and get James on the Plains for an official visit. This would be a great first step to making him an Auburn Tiger.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube 

Coach Jimmy BrumbaughFirst spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

An updated look at Auburn Football target Anthony James's recruitment

By Andrew Stefaniak46 minutes ago
Auburn baseball's Kason Howell vs the Kentucky Wildcats.
Baseball

Auburn baseball falls in latest postseason projections

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers player Walker Kessler (13) takes the court as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

What former Auburn Basketball star Walker Kessler's draft profile looks like

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet seen before the game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn target FCS All-American LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey picks Texas

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football sets official visit with four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed

By Lance DaweMay 27, 2022
Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
Football

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin a potential Auburn coaching candidate according to The Athletic

By Lance DaweMay 27, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball's Jabari Smith goes first in the latest CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft

By Zac BlackerbyMay 27, 2022
May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday (28) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility.
Football

Smoke Monday draws early praise with the New Orleans Saints

By Zac BlackerbyMay 27, 2022