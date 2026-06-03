Why Auburn’s 2026 Roster Gives Alex Golesh ‘A Level of Comfort’

The Auburn Tigers have been on one of the lowest stretches in program history over the last five seasons, and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to change that as soon as possible. It started with coaches, with whom Golesh mixed and matched top-level coaches from around the country with familiar faces from USF, and now, attention has pivoted to roster makeup.

The Tigers are set to return the lowest number of starters in the SEC this season, but that does not mean Golesh has not put together a roster that can compete. He has brought in several key pieces on both offense and defense, including Byrum Brown in the saddle and Da’Shawn Womack off the edge.

However, the Tigers’ defense has been quite consistently good over recent years, so, in truth, few Tiger fans are worried about what defensive coordinator DJ Durkin’s squad will be able to do in 2026. Offensively, however, the Tigers have struggled immensely to get any momentum over the last few seasons, but Golesh has a hunch that may be about to change.

On the Paul Finebaum Show, Golesh talked about the experience represented in the transfers he has brought in over the course of the 2026 offseason.

“I think it gives you a level of comfort, especially offensively,” he said. “There’s 11 guys that have been through this. Chas Nimrod, this is his fifth year with us. It’s truly his fifth year in the system. Quarterback, fourth year. We’ve got some skill guys that are in their third year. It gives you some continuity.”

Experience in the game of football is, of course, a fantastic quality in any player, but it does not necessarily guarantee success. However, Golesh is a lot more concerned about culture than he is the number sitting next to the Tigers’ name come the College Football Playoff, and he believes the pieces he has brought in will help him foster the correct culture on the Plains.

“Offensively, defensively, [experience] gives you some guys that are big pieces in the sense of just culture. I think more than anything schematically, or even football-wise, it’s those guys sitting in the locker room.”

Of course, there is the question of what the Tigers will do once these players graduate or transfer to other programs. After all, the Tigers’ biggest name so far, Brown, is down to his final year of eligibility, and he is far from the only one. Additionally, several Tigers, especially on defense, may make a push for the NFL Draft following their junior seasons, so Golesh’s time may be short with them.

To combat this issue, Golesh has begun to put together a top-level 2027 recruiting class, seemingly building on the places that he believes either need the most work or have starters that will be in the draft or ineligible over the course of the next few seasons. Currently, that class stands as the 19-best in the country, but that is sure to continue rising as a new wave of prospects begin to announce their commitments.

A lot is still uncertain for fans of the Auburn Tigers, but in-house, there seems to be a level of confidence that would make it hard to believe the program has not had a winning season since 2020.

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