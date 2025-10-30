Why Auburn Freshman Kail Ellis Enrolled a Year Early with the Tigers
AUBURN, Ala.- When Auburn Tigers starting center Connor Lew tore his ACL against Missouri two weeks ago, the Tigers turned to not just any young player, but to the youngest player in all of FBS football.
17-year-old freshman Kail Ellis stepped up to fill the void left by the Auburn team captain on the offensive line, starting in his first game in the Tigers' win over Arkansas.
Ellis is in his first season on the Plains, having reclassified in high school so that he could to join the Auburn Tigers one year sooner than he initially planned, and that move proved valuable for both him and Auburn.
Even though Lew is out for the remainder of the season, he remains present and vocal with the Tigers in practice and helping the offensive line gameplan for their opponents. In particular, he is taking Ellis under his wing.
“(Lew)'s one of the main reasons why I reclassed early, just so I can get in under him,” Ellis said. "He’s been everything I could have asked for. Just a great leader and a great mentor… He’s played at the highest level for three years, and he’s going to play in the league one day and he’s going to be a great player. Just being able to get under him and learn some things is very big.”
According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid, Connor Lew ranks the best center in the 2026 NFL Draft, with fellow college football analyst Stephen Muench ranking him as the second-best center.
For Ellis, this is an opportunity of a lifetime to learn from one of the best in college football and a potential NFL player.
Ellis made his first career collegiate start last Saturday when Auburn visited the Arkansas Razorbacks. Being the youngest guy not only on the field, but the youngest in all of college football, presents very unique challenges. However for Ellis, he has veteran offensive linemen on both sides of him, who have all played a lot of college football.
“I’m not perfect going out there on the field," Ellis said. "I try to prepare like I’m going to be, but them being able to pick up my slack that I have out there and being able to carry me on and be like, ‘Hey, let's go, Kail, let's finish.' That's just big because, like you said, they have been doing it for a long time.”
The Auburn offensive line has struggled throughout the season. Currently, Auburn quarterbacks have been sacked 30 times, which is tied for the most in the entire country. With Ellis now on the offensive line, Auburn looks to right the ship and protect its quarterback, whether it be Jackson Arnold or Ashton Daniels, for the rest of the season.