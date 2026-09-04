Why Auburn Is On ‘Upset Alert,’ According to Fox News

The Auburn Tigers are not heavy favorites for their season-opening matchup against Baylor–just 7.5 points–but few have predicted the Tigers to fall in this matchup. However, according to Fox News’ Austin Perry, the Tigers should be on the lookout this coming Saturday.

“Let me preface this pick by saying that I truly believe Auburn head coach Alex Golesh will do great things on The Plains, but this game reeks of upset potential,” Perry said. “I wouldn't put money on the Bears to win this game outright, but I wouldn't be shocked if they did, and I almost expect them to get inside that 7.5 number as Golesh tries to work through some first-game jitters.”

The Tigers, who are 72.9% favorites according to ESPN’s FPI and 69% favorites according to Bill Connelly’s SP+, will certainly have a lot to overcome in their season-opening matchup, and to Perry’s point, there will likely be some growing pains.

Those pains will likely be concentrated quite heavily on the offense, as though much of the roster on that side of the field played at USF last year under Golesh and now-Auburn offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, there are still plenty of new faces throughout the unit.

Golesh has emphasized the offensive line as a point of weakness in his team, and though he has since expressed belief in the group, most Tiger fans won’t be convinced until they see the group perform well.

USF transfer Byrum Brown will be throwing to USF transfers Keshaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod, Jeremiah Koger and a host of others throughout his first game in an Auburn uniform, so though much is new for the group, much is also familiar.

One place where I do not expect the Tigers to have many growing pains, though, is on defense. Junior linebacker Xavier Atkins is hot off one of the best seasons by a linebacker in Auburn history and looking for a repeat under top-tier defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who has also reloaded his defensive line with some of the top talent in the country.

So, yes, the Tigers could experience some growing pains throughout their first matchup under Alex Golesh, but the familiarity of the offensive group with each other, as well as the consistency provided by a strong defense, should spell a win for the Tigers this coming Saturday, even if the Bears make it a little too close for comfort.

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