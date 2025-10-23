Why Auburn Needs to Key on Arkansas' Quincy Rhodes Jr.
Arkansas edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr.’s skillset, immediately threatens the Auburn Tigers. If they do not find a way to contain him, he will wreck their offensive game plan.
Make no mistake, statistically, Arkansas' defense ranks among the worst in FBS, allowing 32.7 points per game, last in the SEC. Now, imagine how much worse that number would fall if not for Rhodes. While he cannot will Arkansas to win, Rhodes' abilities leap off the screen.
Who is Quincy Rhodes Jr.?
Initially a four-star recruit out of North Little Rock, Ark., he committed to the Razorbacks over Oklahoma and Missouri. Through his first two seasons in Fayetteville, Rhodes did not see much playing time, competing in 21 games and starting just one. Last year, he tallied just two tackles for loss and one sack.
This year, it is a far different story. In seven games, the junior racked up 26 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. His tackles for loss rank tenth in the SEC.
Athletic Palette
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 275 pounds, Rhodes is a traditional 4-3 end with the ability to play the five-technique in a 3-4.
Blessed with long arms, he flashes a knack for keeping blockers off his chest, creating separation while turning the corner. Rhodes uses quick hands to defeat blockers more than strength or speed. Swipes, rips, and an ever-evolving spin move highlight his rush repertoire.
How Auburn Should Attack
With Rhodes possessing twice as many sacks as any of his teammates, he needs to remain the Tigers' primary focus on passing downs. However, Auburn needs to head right for him when running the ball. One of the Arkansas defender's issues is that he doesn't play up to his size. As a 275-pound defensive end, he should never be blocked by a tight end or struggle to defeat a chip.
Moreover, once a larger tackle locks on, Rhodes' participation in the rep ends, as he does not feature a counter or second move to free himself. Driving the ball downhill right at him forces Rhodes to anchor, battling with much larger tackles.
Believe it or not, Xavier Chaplin can redeem himself. His strength can wear Rhodes down by using his 60-70-pound weight advantage in the run game. With no other pass rusher of any note, Auburn can pick the Razorbacks apart.
Bottom Line
If the Arkansas defense can't stop anyone, Auburn's offense can't block anyone. This matchup is akin to the resistant force against the movable object. With Rhodes, look for Auburn to chip him to help Chaplin and bookend tackle Mason Murphy, if needed.
The key to neutralizing him is to run the ball with consistency. Long drives will cause him to feel the effects in the second half, preventing a pass rush threat. Containing Rhodes could be the most essential thing that Auburn does on Saturday.