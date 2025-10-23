Why Auburn Needs to Key on Arkansas' Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Back-to-back reps of Arkansas ED Quincy Rhodes Jr. v. Miss:



Rep 1 - Hits LT with a wicked spin move

Rep 2 - Over-extends long-arm, gets snatched



The consistency / timing is still coming along, but Rhodes has first-round tools imo. Insanely quick, agile, explosive at ~6'6", 270. pic.twitter.com/XoILdj6HFA