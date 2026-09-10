Why Auburn OC Joel Gordon is Raving About This Auburn RB

The Auburn Tigers have been expected to lean heavily on their rushing attack this season, and though production struggled a bit against Baylor, the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator and play caller, Joel Gordon, is still very high on one of his running backs: Jeremiah Cobb.

“He plays so hard,” Gordon said. “He’s a really good player. Obviously, for him to not have his number called on that last play, but to be the lead block and spring that thing the way he did, that just shows you everything about him that you need to know.”

Gordon is referring to Byrum Brown’s eventual game-winning touchdown rush; though the Bears got a linebacker through the hole, he was promptly removed by Cobb, who laid down an incredible block to pave the way to the end zone for Brown.

The senior also led the Tigers in total rushing production against Baylor, totaling 53 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Cobb initially earned the starting spot last season when Damari Alston was injured, but he took such a commanding lead in the starting spot that Alston ended up quitting the team, as it was his senior year and he was looking for more production.

In that season with the Tigers, Cobb rushed for 969 yards and five touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging a respectable 5.5 yards per carry, even in a struggling Hugh Freeze offense. His best game came against Ball State in the week after Alston’s injury, when he put up 121 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

After leading the Tigers in rushing yards last year, Cobb emerged as the RB1 for the Tigers during spring camp, outlasting Baylor transfer Bryson Washington and fellow Auburn returner Omar Mabson II, who made a strong push for second but never particularly competed with Cobb for the top spot.

Now, Cobb will lead the Tigers’ offense into one of the more brutal schedules they have faced this decade, including marquee matchups with LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and more, so he will need to step up his game even more if he wants to help his Tigers stay on top.

The good news, though, is that his offensive coordinator is quite confident in him.

“He’s a special player, he’s a great man, and he’s the definition of what an Auburn Tiger should be,” Gordon concluded.

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