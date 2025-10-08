Why Auburn is Poised to Upset Georgia, Per ESPN Analyst
AUBURN, Ala.- Coming off a bye week, the Auburn Tigers (3-2) are set to host the No.10 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) in the 130th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Although the Tigers enter the matchup as underdogs, ESPN’s Heather Dinich has the Bulldogs on upset alert against the Tigers.
Last week, she successfully predicted that the Florida Gators would upset the Texas Longhorns, and now she is back again this week with another upset on her mind.
“I am putting Georgia on upset alert, this is a night game at Auburn, this is a huge rivalry,” she stated. “Don’t underestimate Hugh Freeze’s team, they are retiring Cam Newton’s jersey. Auburn had a bye (week) to prepare for this game. This one has upset written all over it.”
Georgia has not visited Jordan-Hare Stadium at night since the 2013 season, a miraculous win for the Tigers named the "Prayer at Jordan-Hare." Quarterback Nick Marshall heaved a deep pass to Ricardo Lewis, which was tipped up by a pair of Georgia defenders and caught by Louis, who scored a touchdown.
However the Tigers do not want a miracle win this week. They want to come out and make a statement that Auburn is still Auburn, with the backing of the Auburn home crowd.
“Everything is still in front of us, and it starts with an incredible rivalry game that you ought to just relish the opportunity to play in,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said this week. “To get to do it at home, which I think we’ve won four straight at home now, and hopefully that gives us an advantage. I know our people will be a factor in this game, and that will be nice as we have not experienced that the last couple of weeks. It’s definitely a mixture.
"Yes, there’s always a sense of urgency because it’s the next SEC game, but you can’t run from the fact that this rivalry game means something to a lot of people.”
Freeze and company know the opportunity that is presented in front of them. Auburn has had an extra week to prepare for Georgia, and to fix their broken offense. The game will come down to if the Auburn defense continues to play at a high level, and if the Auburn offense could move the ball, which they failed to do in their last outing.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST and will be televised on ABC.