Why Auburn's Pass Rush Could Be the Key to Upsetting Vanderbilt
If the Auburn Tigers hope to get to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, they will need to get through their offensive line, widely regarded as one of the best in the nation. A quarterback is only as good as his offensive line. Yet, when you press play on the film, you see Vanderbilt's offensive line jump off the film for the right reason.
Last week, they suffered a major hiccup against the University of Texas. However, they move as one, finding ways to succeed. The Tigers will need to buckle the chinstrap just a bit tighter.
Profile
The starting offensive line, from left to right: Isaia Glass, Cade McConnell, Jordan White, Chase Mitchell, and Bryce Henderson, brings over 100 starts of experience in college football. Four of the players are graduate transfers, with McConnell, the left guard, being a senior. That experience lends itself to calm in the face of stress and big games.
On top of that, they average 6 feet 4 inches in height and 322 pounds in weight. As a result, they love to block, attempting to smother opponents on some plays while having the mobility to run and shift on others. Cunningham loves the cleanup aspect of the game, leveling interior linemen.
The Blueprint
After Texas defeated Vanderbilt, head coach Clark Lea detailed what happened during the game.
"That's a really good defense that is going to create disruption. It seemed at times we weren't winning our one-on-ones up front, and at times they were really good in coverage. And so, it was Diego trying to scramble out of the pocket and just those seams closing down before he could escape."
Plan of Attack
Keldric Faulk, regardless of where you line him up, is the best player on the field. Stats can say what they wish, but from a pure talent standpoint, no one on Vanderbilt's offensive line is close. With that said, Auburn could tilt the trench warfare in this matchup by consistently moving Faulk around.
Give Vanderbilt a different look as many times during a drive as possible. For example, start him on the left side facing Henderson. At 6-foot-8, Henderson's arms would usually present problems. Yet, Faulk, from either a two- or three-point stance, can close the distance, choosing to either run around Henderson or convert speed to power and bull rush him into the backfield.
On passing downs, kicking Faulk inside sees him line up against Mitchell. At 340 pounds, Mitchell wants to handle the defender. However, with Faulk's speed and dexterity, he could collapse the pocket and slide by the blocker before two hands touched his jersey.
While all of this is happening, Auburn could easily slide Xavier Atkins around the opposite side to pin Pavia in, closing off running lanes. Remember, he is only a shade taller than six feet, so if his line closes in, that will erase passing lanes. As a result, Pavia becomes one-dimensional, relying solely on running the ball.
Overview
Auburn should have the advantage up front. However, Vanderbilt is well-endowed in terms of size and experience. That makes them a problem. If the Tigers can generate a rush with four, sending the odd rusher or two for a change of pace, that could force Pavia's hand. Instead of looking downfield, he runs for protection. Auburn's speed at linebacker can corral him, but the defense needs to play disciplined for four quarters.