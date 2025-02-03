Why QB Jackson Arnold Will Thrive at Auburn
The Auburn Tigers had a mediocre 2024 football season, finishing just 5-7 on the year and winning just two conference games all year long. The SEC welcomed two new faces. One of these were the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners were favored to be a dominant force in the SEC after all the success they had in the Big 12. Auburn now welcomes one of their quarterbacks as the presumed starter for 2025.
Arnold at Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s expected dominance didn’t materialize in year one. Outside of an upset victory over perennial powerhouse Alabama, the Sooners struggled in the expanded SEC. Sooners head coach Brent Venables benched starting quarterback Jackson Arnold in the middle of the season in favor of Michael Hawkins Jr. As a result of being benched, Arnold did not face his new program in Oklahoma’s 27-21 win over Auburn on Sept. 28.
They clawed their way into bowl season, losing to the Navy Midshipmen 21-20 in the Armed Forces Bowl. Arnold finished the season with just 1,421 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Speaking to the AuburnWire, John Williams of the Sooners Wire was asked why Arnold didn’t succeed at Oklahoma. He replied, “The 2024 season wasn't all on Arnold. The circumstances the offense was dealing with this season weren't conducive to a young quarterback's development.”
Why Auburn Fits Arnold
It was a rather quick turnaround for the quarterback who transferred before the bowl game to Auburn. The Tigers desperately needed a new quarterback with the departure of former quarterback Payton Thorne. Arnold also needed a change of scenery.
With two years of eligibility remaining, there should be lots of optimism going into the new season. With the Tigers’ 2025 schedule, there should be even more excitement. Arnold brings SEC experience to the Auburn program in a year where the schedule isn’t as difficult. That paired with weapons such as receiver Cam Coleman will help Arnold cause chaos in the SEC midfield.
The Tigers’ most difficult tests in 2025 come from the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide. However, for Arnold, there is a fourth game that will have even more meaning for him. On Sept. 20, the Tigers will head to Norman, Okla. It will be Jackson Arnold’s first SEC game in an Auburn uniform. Expect this to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the early 2025 football season.
The Tigers should be in a prime position to compete for a bowl and pick up a bowl win in 2025.