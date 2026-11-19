The Auburn Tigers have had the fortunate ability to have a fifth-year quarterback that they got from the transfer portal, USF transfer Byrum Brown, who brings experience with first-year head coach Alex Golesh, when they both arrived after the 2025 season.

However, with the Tigers’ season winding down with two games remaining, there’s speculation of what comes next after Brown leaves, exhausting his eligibility after the 2026 season. There is an argument, though, that Auburn’s next starter might be right behind him in the depth chart.

Not only did Golesh bring in Brown through the transfer portal, but he also brought in redshirt freshman Tristan Ti’a from Oregon State. A former four-star recruit from the 2025 class, the California native has seen small amounts of snaps this season, but Golesh has been pleased with his process over the course of this season.

Going to an SEC school, it’s about how Ti’a would react to being the second-string guy all season. Auburn’s been impressed with the reps he has taken from the bench, which is more difficult than you think.

“The thing that Tristan had to learn is, ‘I’m the two. What does that look like? The reps aren’t the same as being a one. How do I get mental reps?’” Golesh said on Wednesday, “and he’s done an incredible job of taking every mental rep you could possibly imagine.”

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A benefit for Ti’a has been learning from behind Brown, who has four years of starting quarterback experience. That will only help the second-year signal caller as he continues to grow in the game.

“He’s learned how to prepare,” Golesh said. “It’s awesome when you’ve got a guy like Byrum that you can learn from, in terms of what process looks like, what day-to-day looks like, but I would tell you this, back half of the year, he’s prepared himself like a starter.”

Of course, there aren’t any finalized ideas about what Auburn is going to do in the transfer portal at the quarterback position when Brown leaves. The Tigers also brought in another USF transfer, Locklan Hewlett, but with a view of competing in the SEC next season, Golesh might add more competition to the room to get the best out of every piece.

It’s important to note that Ti’a still has plenty of eligibility, meaning he could continue to develop or outright win the job next spring.

With the former Beaver, Golesh has been impressed with the way that Ti’a has handled himself over the course of this season. He should see snaps in Auburn’s much-winable game against Samford this Saturday, and a chance to show off his upside could be present on the Plains.

“He’s always had an incredible attitude. He’s had to learn what that looks like, but he continues to take big steps,” he said. “We’re really excited about him.”

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