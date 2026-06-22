Ranking the Best Quarterback Classes of the Last 10 Years

Drafting a quarterback is one of the most important decisions an NFL franchise can make. Get it wrong, and it’ll hinder your chances of competing for a playoff spot or a Super Bowl. Get it right, and a team has the building blocks in place to create a potential dynasty, or at least a team that will be competitive for years to come.

There are many factors at play when drafting a quarterback. Not every quarterback class stacks up evenly against one another. Some classes have multiple young arms that boast plenty of potential and could quickly develop into stars. Other classes are thin , with one or maybe two players who truly look like they could develop into a premier starting quarterback.

Since 2016, a total of 129 quarterbacks have been selected in the NFL draft. Fifteen quarterbacks were selected in the ’16 draft, which is the most in a single draft in the past decade. But what quarterback class of the past decade has had the most success in the pros?

We’re going to rank the top quarterback draft classes since 2016 (excluding 2026), considering accolades and achievements such as regular-season record, Super Bowl titles, MVPs and Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

1. 2018

Lamar Jackson was the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL draft | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Headliners: Baker Mayfield (No. 1), Sam Darnold (No. 3), Josh Allen (No. 7), Lamar Jackson No. 32)

Other QBs drafted: Josh Rosen (No. 10), Mason Rudolph (No. 76), Kyle Lauletta (No. 108), Mike White (No. 171), Luke Falk (No. 199), Tanner Lee (No. 203), Danny Etling (No. 219), Alex McGough (No. 220)

QB record (regular season): 285–202–1 (58.4 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 1

MVPs: 3

All-Pro selections: 3

Pro Bowl selections: 12

The quarterbacks selected in 2018 and ’20 stack up well against one another, but the ’18 class narrowly takes the top spot on this list because it has a Super Bowl winner in Sam Darnold and a pair of league MVPs in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Darnold and Baker Mayfield both had shaky starts to their respective careers, but they’ve found their footing in new homes and have developed into elite starters. Darnold had an excellent season en route to a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks, while Mayfield has established himself as one of the game’s best quarterbacks since arriving in Tampa Bay.

Allen and Jackson are both still seeking their first Super Bowl victories, but there’s no disputing that they are both in the upper echelon of the NFL’s quarterback hierarchy. Allen won MVP in 2024, while Jackson was named MVP in 2019 and ’23.

2. 2020

Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Headliners: Joe Burrow (No. 1), Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5), Justin Herbert (No. 6), Jordan Love (No. 26), Jalen Hurts (No. 53)

Other QBs drafted: Jacob Eason (No. 122), James Morgan (No. 125), Jake Fromm (No. 167), Jake Luton (No. 189), Cole McDonald (No. 224), Ben DiNucci (No. 231), Tommy Stevens (No. 240), Nate Stanley (No. 244)

QB record: 223–159–1 (58.2 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 1

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 9

While arguments could be made that this class has more star power than the 2018 class, with five players who are currently, or have previously been, locked in as their franchise’s starting quarterback, the lack of accolades has set the ’20 class back a bit. It has one Super Bowl title, courtesy of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, but has otherwise not had the same level of success as the class drafted two years prior.

The class of ’20 has earned nine collective Pro Bowl selections, led by Burrow and Hurts, who each have three. But no quarterback from the class has won an MVP or been selected to the All-Pro first team.

The late-round picks in the draft class haven’t had much success. Most of the Day 3 picks are out of the NFL already, and those that did get a shot in a regular-season setting failed to make the most of the opportunity. Fromm, Luton and DiNucci are the only ones to start in an NFL game, recording a combined six career starts, but none of the three won a single game.

3. 2024

The Bears selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in 2024 | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Headliners: Caleb Williams (No. 1), Jayden Daniels (No. 2), Drake Maye (No. 3), Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8), J.J. McCarthy (No. 10), Bo Nix (No. 12)

Other QBs drafted: Spencer Rattler (No. 150), Jordan Travis (No. 171), Joe Milton III (No. 193), Devin Leary (No. 218), Michael Pratt (No. 245)

QB record: 82–75 (52.2 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 0

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 3

The class of 2024 has quickly showcased its immense upside as the group of quarterbacks prepares to enter their third NFL season. Both Drake Maye and Bo Nix orchestrated deep playoff runs for their respective teams in ’25, with Maye finishing as the runner-up for the MVP award . Meanwhile, Caleb Williams, who will grace the cover of EA’s Madden ’27, took major strides in his second season and has the makings of a future star. Jayden Daniels was hindered by injuries last year, but he flashed his sky-high potential during his prolific rookie season.

Michael Penix and J.J. McCarthy have both had their chances as starters, and they’ll be competing to keep their spots atop their respective teams’ depth charts ahead of the 2026 season.

The potential for this class is off the charts, and they’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can achieve in the league.

4. 2017

Patrick Mahomes was the No. 10 pick in the 2017 draft | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Headliners: Patrick Mahomes (No. 10), Deshaun Watson (No. 12), Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2)

Other QBs drafted: DeShone Kizer (No. 52), Davis Webb (No. 87), C.J. Beathard (No. 104), Joshua Dobbs (No. 135), Nathan Peterman (No. 171), Brad Kaaya (No. 215), Chad Kelly (No. 253)

QB record: 170–134 (55.9 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 3

MVPs: 2

All-Pro selections: 2

Pro Bowl selections: 10

Patrick Mahomes carries this class, though that’s hardly a surprise. With three Super Bowl titles, a pair of MVPs, two All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods, Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the league since he was drafted in 2017.

Behind him, Deshaun Watson had an excellent start to his career, though his off-field issues and subsequent Achilles injuries largely overshadowed his days as the Texans’ starter. Since being dealt to the Browns before the ’22 season, when he signed his fully-guaranteed, $235 million contract, Watson has played in just 19 games and has thrown 19 touchdowns passes to 12 interceptions. He hasn’t appeared in a game since ’24, and is competing with Shedeur Sanders for Cleveland’s starting job in ’26.

The class of 2017 is not very deep. All 10 of its Pro Bowl selections come from just three players, with one of them being Mitch Trubisky. Additionally, DeShone Kizer and Nathan Peterman are best remembered for their struggles in the league, and Davis Webb has already moved into coaching where he’s swiftly moved up the ranks, having been promoted to offensive coordinator of the Broncos this offseason.

5. 2016

Jared Goff was the No. 1 pick of the 2026 draft by the Rams | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Headliners: Jared Goff (No. 1), Carson Wentz (No. 2), Jacoby Brissett (No. 91), Dak Prescott (No. 135) Other QBs drafted: Paxton Lynch (No. 26), Christian Hackenberg (No. 51), Cody Kessler (No. 93) Connor Cook (No. 100), Cardale Jones (No. 139), Kevin Hogan (No. 162), Nate Sudfeld (No. 187), Jake Rudock (No. 191), Brandon Allen (No. 201), Brandon Doughty (No. 223)

QB record: 247–230–3 (51.4 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 2 (none started)

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 10

Jared Goff and Dak Prescott are the main draws from the class of 2016, combining for nine of the group’s 10 Pro Bowl nods and 173 of the group’s 247 wins. Postseason success has largely evaded them, however, with just six combined wins in 16 playoff appearances. Carson Wentz is the only other quarterback from the class to start a playoff game. Wentz and Jacoby Brissett are both Super Bowl champions, although neither one was their respective teams’ starter at the time.

Paxton Lynch and Christian Hackenberg are widely considered to be busts, and most of the late-round picks, except Prescott, flamed out rather quickly.

6. 2023

Bryce Young was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Headliners: Bryce Young (No. 1), C.J. Stroud (No. 2), Anthony Richardson (No. 4)

Other QBs drafted: Will Levis (No. 33), Hendon Hooker (No. 68), Jake Haener (No. 127), Stetson Bennett IV (No. 128), Aidan O’Connell (No. 135), Clayton Tune (No. 139), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (No. 140), Sean Clifford (No. 149), Jaren Hall (No. 164), Tanner McKee (No. 188), Max Duggan (No. 239)

QB record: 64–90 (41.5 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 0

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 1

Bryce Young continues to develop despite a sluggish start to his career under center for the Panthers. His 23 touchdowns and 63.8% completion percentage last year were both career bests, and this season he’ll be looking to erase any doubt that he’s the quarterback of the future for Carolina.

C.J. Stroud, despite his sensational rookie year, hasn’t looked quite as sharp over the past two seasons, but is locked in as the starter of a competitive Texans team. His Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 remains the group’s lone selection, but there’s plenty of time for this group to add more accolades.

Anthony Richardson’s inconsistent play and struggles with injuries caused him to fall out of favor with the Colts, while Will Levis quickly lost his grip on the starting job for the Titans, who drafted his replacement, Cam Ward, in 2025.

The class of 2023 yielded two starting quarterbacks, a few bridge quarterbacks and some career backups.

7. 2021

The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in 2021 | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Headliners: Trevor Lawrence (No. 1), Justin Fields (No. 11), Mac Jones (No. 15)

Other QBs drafted: Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3), Kyle Trask (No. 64), Kellen Mond (No. 66), Davis Mills (No. 67), Ian Book (No. 133), Sam Ehlinger (No. 218)

QB record: 98–159–1 (37.9 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 0

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 1

Most would expect a class in which three quarterbacks were selected consecutively atop the draft would be higher up on this list. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Trevor Lawrence has developed into a franchise quarterback for the Jaguars, but the same can’t be said for the rest of the class.

Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones all had opportunities as starters but have since been relegated to clipboard duty, or the third string in Wilson’s case. Davis Mills is a quality backup, serving behind C.J. Stroud in Houston, while the remaining quarterbacks are either already out of the league or trending in that direction.

8. 2025

Cam Ward was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Headliners: Cam Ward (No. 1), Jaxson Dart (No. 25), Tyler Shough (No. 40), Shedeur Sanders (No. 144)

Other QBs drafted: Jalen Milroe (No. 92), Dillon Gabriel (No. 94), Kyle McCord (No. 181), Will Howard (No. 185), Riley Leonard (No. 189), Graham Mertz (No. 197), Cam Miller (No. 215), Kurtis Rourke (No. 227), Quinn Ewers (No. 231)

QB record: 17–38 (30.9 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 0

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 1

It’s a bit early to judge the class of 2025, but it hasn’t gotten off to a very promising start. The group’s lone Pro Bowl selection was Shedeur Sanders, who was invited as an injury replacement after several other quarterbacks opted against participating. Sanders, who overtook Dillon Gabriel to start for the Browns last season, hasn’t convinced anyone he’s a starting-caliber QB in this league, and he’ll be competing to maintain his spot atop the Browns’ depth chart with Deshaun Watson set to return from injury.

Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough are locked in as starters for their respective teams, but how they will fare going forward remains to be seen.

9. 2019

Kyler Murray was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Headliners: Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6), Gardner Minshew (No. 178)

Other QBs drafted: Dwayne Haskins (No. 15), Drew Lock (No. 42), Will Grier (No. 100), Ryan Finley (No. 104), Jarrett Stidham (No. 133), Easton Stick (No. 166), Clayton Thorson (No. 167), Trace McSorley (No. 197)

QB record: 101–165 (37.9 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 1 (none started)

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 2

This class could move further up the list, especially with the resurgence of Daniel Jones. But with Kyler Murray’s career on life support after he was released by the Cardinals and signed by the Vikings, there’s not a whole lot to feel great about from the class of 2019. Drew Lock, Jarrett Stidham and Gardner Minshew are solid backups, the former of whom won a Super Bowl while on clipboard duty for the Seahawks.

Ultimately, this is a pretty lackluster class. Murray could help re-write that narrative if he wins out the starting job in Minnesota, but at best this class yielded two starting quarterbacks and a handful of backups.

10. 2022

Malik Willis was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Headliners: Kenny Pickett (No. 20), Malik Willis (No. 86)

Other QBs drafted: Desmond Ridder (No. 74), Matt Corral (No. 94), Bailey Zappe (No. 137), Sam Howell (No. 144), Chris Oladukon (No. 241), Skylar Thompson (No. 247)

QB record: 37–46 (44.5 win percentage)

Super Bowl titles: 1 (not started)

MVPs: 0

All-Pro selections: 0

Pro Bowl selections: 0

It should come as no surprise that this draft ranks the lowest among quarterback classes since 2015 . The ’22 draft class was abysmal. Kenny Pickett was the first QB off the board, followed by Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis.

Both Pickett and Ridder have fizzled out as starters, while Willis is only now getting his first legit shot to command an offense after signing with the Dolphins this offseason. There weren’t very high expectations for the quarterbacks in the class of 2022, and thus far those projections have been accurate.

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