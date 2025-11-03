Why Tulane's Jon Sumrall Would Be a Good Fit at Auburn
As the Auburn Tigers search for a new head coach, one name that rises to the top of the list may be the most intelligent choice. Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall checks every box that a school like Auburn should look for when selecting its next head coach.
While he may not be the splashy pick, he could be the one who will bring victories to the Plains.
Jon Sumrall
- Age: 43
- Current Position: Tulane Head Coach
- Background: Sumrall played linebacker at Kentucky. Also, he has three assistant coaching stints in the SEC (Kentucky, Ole Miss). Was previously the head coach at Troy.
Change
Hugh Freeze, Bryan Harsin, and Gus Malzahn, the last three full-time Auburn coaches, are offense-minded. Why should they persist in this pattern? Each time, the head coach would not surrender playcalling, as they believed that they could juggle both.
In essence, they cannot, and the result bears witness to the need for a coach who should not call the plays.
That separation of powers would allow Sumrall to focus on the big picture. Hire an offensive coordinator and letting them handle that side of the ball.
Similarly, hire a defensive coordinator, check in, but don't impede positive progress. Additionally, while Auburn boasts a roster of standout skill position players, it is the defense that drives the team.
Recruiting Battle
The state of Alabama is a fertile recruiting ground, just as are Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida. Sumrall is aware of the landscape's shortcomings as a playcaller. Freeze recruited the area well. Auburn needs a Southern coach who knows the scene and can connect with high school coaches and families.
Similarly, Sumrall handles the transfer portal well, even with a limited budget at Tulane.
Mindset
The Tigers need a coach who is fully invested in bringing a strong mental game to the table. Sumrall coaches like a linebacker. He sees everything, ensuring that everyone around him knows their role and can execute the plan. Furthermore, the toughness needed to coach at the school matters. Freeze wilted, using the press conference time.
Harsin was an Idaho transplant who whined more than anything else. Sumrall doesn't seem to be here for the external noise. His personality isn't combative, but he also will not back away or cower in the corner.
Bottom Line
Sumrall may not be the big-name selection. However, Auburn needs to hire the right person, not just the name. Bringing in a competent offensive coordinator automatically enhances the program's quality. Athletic Director John Cohen should make this deal, if possible.