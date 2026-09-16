Why Two Top Analysts Believe Auburn Will Lose to Florida

The Auburn Tigers have a big-time matchup with the Florida Gators scheduled for this coming Saturday, a contest that has been largely predicted to be one of the most evenly matched games of the season, especially for the Tigers.

Home-field advantage sees the Tigers as favorites, according to ESPN, but the money seems to be in favor of the Gators.

Now, two of CBS Sports’ top analysts, Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer, are also siding with the Gators in Saturday’s matchup.

“I don't think this game sets up well for Auburn,” Hummer said. “Florida's defensive front is a strength, and the Tigers looked horrendous up front against Baylor, surrendering 22 pressures. And until I see it against high-level SEC competition, I'm going to have questions about Byrum Brown, who's been just OK this year since transferring in from South Florida. Give me the Gators on the road to make a statement.”

Hummer went on to predict the final score to be 27-20 in favor of the Gators, though he made an interesting point about the Tigers’ front against Baylor. Much of the perception of the Tigers so far this season has been based on that game, and to some, it seems like the Tigers are being punished by analysts for playing a Power Four opponent so early in the season.

Conversely, Florida has only played Group of Six opponents, and though they have looked like playoff contenders when matched up against FAU and Campbell, they’ve yet to play any real competition this season, making it quite hard to predict how they’ll perform, especially on offense against a loaded Tiger defensive unit.

Crawford, on the other hand, is more in favor of the Gators than he is opposed to the Tigers, predicting the final score to be 26-23.

“Jon Sumrall and long-time buddy Alex Golesh both want it known this week that there's going to be no friendly banter between the hashes when these teams get together Saturday night at Jordan-Hare,” Crawford said. “This should be one of the SEC's most competitive games of the weekend, and the right team is favored here since the Gators have the best player on the field -- running back Jadan Baugh… Give him [win] No. 3 in Week 3.”

Baugh is, indeed, a top-level rusher, and anyone would be foolish to count him out against the Tigers. Auburn has put together a strong rushing defense for the season, and two of its top pieces are expected to be healthy after missing Week 2.

The Gators’ rushing attack against the Tigers’ defensive front may turn out to be a classic case of what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, as Baugh’s production (or lack thereof) may be the most crucial deciding factor of this game.

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