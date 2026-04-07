Jim Nantz made a stunning admission last week on a CBS conference call previewing the Masters.

“I have to confess, I have not seen Bryson [DeChambeau] hit a single shot this year,” Nantz said. “I have not seen him, so for me to say what his form looks like, all I can go off is the YouTube videos I’ve watched with my son. That’s all I’ve seen. Busy doing our own coverage, so I haven’t seen him play. But I know his desire to win [at Augusta National]. I know Bryson quite well through the years, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him in a green jacket one day.”

Nantz, of course, is CBS Sports’s lead voice for the network’s PGA Tour coverage, and DeChambeau plays for LIV Golf, not the PGA Tour.

On Monday, however, Nantz went on The Pat McAfee Show and set the record straight on his comments regarding DeChambeau, believing he was unfairly criticized.

“I was on a press conference call last week, and a lot of people took exception to a statement I made about how Bryson, I haven’t watched a shot so far this year,” Nantz said. “Of course, he’s been winning on the LIV tour; he’s won a couple of starts. And I just want to say that was extracted from a quote where I had him as the favorite behind Scottie, number one. And then Bryson, I happened to mention, I have a long relationship with Bryson. He’s been to my home, my son was almost named after him. I mean, there’s a great friendship and respect there. And I said this too, I think he’s going to win in Augusta. Maybe it’s this year, he’s certainly coming in hot.”

"Jon Rahm is coming in playing well too..



I would love to see him and Bryson DeChambeau on the leaderboard" ~ Jim Nantz #PMSLive https://t.co/anLFglX1h2 pic.twitter.com/UwOPJGDY1g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2026

In Nantz’s defense, the first five LIV events of the 2026 season have been played overseas and were broadcast live overnight in the United States. On top of that, Nantz has a packed schedule, but he says he still does his homework.

“I’ve got my own stuff going on,” Nantz said. “We’re broadcasting. The point is, I read everything. I don’t have to sit down and watch the DP World Tour to be prepared for those players, or the LIV Golf. But I give them their due, and I expect Jon Rahm’s coming in playing well too, I expect both Jon and Bryson will be right there, both great guys, and I would love to have them on the leaderboard.”

Nantz made his Masters broadcasting debut 40 years ago , and assumed the role of lead host in 1989. And maybe his 41st call from Augusta National will end with DeChambeau, who has made nine starts in Augusta with back-to-back top 10 finishes, slipping a green jacket over his shoulders.

Nantz believes that can happen—and isn’t taking back what he said a week ago.

“You’ve got all these bots, and LIV has a pretty strong force of a social media team, from what I hear, because I’m not on social media, but if you say anything that can be loosely interpreted as negative, they come after you. And that’s fine. I stood by my comments,” Nantz said. “I wasn’t trying to take a shot at Bryson. Like I said, I have a great regard for him, I consider him a friend, and I consider him a favorite this week.”

More Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated