Auburn makes top five for four-star OT Wilkin Formby

The Tigers are in hot pursuit of one of Alabama's top prospects.

Wilkin Formby, a four-star offensive tackle out of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has included Auburn in his final top five schools. Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Oklahoma also made the cut.

247Sports has Formby rated as the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 16 offensive tackle nationally.

Here is what national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna had to say about Formby.

Verified at 6-foot-7 and a shade under 300-pounds, possesses a long lean frame with growth potential to add additional weight to his frame. Displays good athletic ability at the right tackle position. Appears to have natural knee bend and hip flexibility. Demonstrates good foot and body quickness off the line of scrimmage and plays with some suddenness. Exhibits above average foot quickness in pass protection and shows the ability to anchor in his pass set. Possesses good play strength at the point of attack, showing the ability to move defenders naturally off the line of scrimmage. Possesses the ability to finish and sustain blocks. Has some nasty to him. Flashes some ability to play at the second level in space, but his skill set is more geared to a traditional power scheme. Long lean tackle that has room to grow and possesses developmental upside to play left tackle at the next level. Has a good feel for the game, will need one to two years to develop physically at the next level but projects as a high level multi-year starter at a Power Five program.

Bryan Harsin and his staff seem to understand the need to bring in offensive lineman. The question is, can they out recruit the SEC for prospects like Formby?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube