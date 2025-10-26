Will Auburn Stick with Ashton Daniels after Impressive Win Over Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.-- After defeating the Arkansas, 33-24, and snapping a four game losing streak, the Auburn Tigers will be evaluating the quarterback position going forward and will likely announce who the starting quarterback will be during Hugh Freeze’s Monday afternoon press conference.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold was benched in the late second quarter after he threw a 89-yard pick six. This came after Auburn did not pass the ball once the entire drive and stuck with the run game, which worked like a charm.
On the first passing attempt on the drive, which was a RPO, Arnold threw the ball straight to the defender, and there were no white jerseys between the Arkansas defender and the end zone.
Following the pick-six, Freeze made the inevitable decision to pull quarterback Arnold from the game and put in redshirt senior Ashton Daniels. Daniels is in his first season on the plains, after transferring from Stanford.
Freeze mentioned in his post game presser that Daniels did not get to Auburn until July after transferring, leaving him less time to be prepared for the upcoming season compared to freshman Deuce Knight and Arnold.
“He didn’t get here until July because he had to stay and graduate at Stanford. So we really did not start getting him any significant reps behind Jackson (Arnold) and Deuce (Knight) until probably week three or week four,” Freeze stated. “But you immediately see maturity and poise about him.”
In Daniel’s Auburn debut, he went 6-for-8 passing for 77 yards while racking up 35 yards on seven rushing attempts. But the biggest stat that stood out for Daniels was only one sack taken, which was
Instead of standing in the pocket and waiting for someone to get open, Ashton moved around in the pocket and bought time, and even gave his receiver Eric Singleton Jr. a jump ball on a deep pass, which Singleton came down with.
“Really we had a plan to play him (Ashton Daniels) all along,” Freeze said. “I thought it was going to be during the third possession, but we were kind of clicking pretty good. But I just thought he was going to give us a little poise and a pick me up at the time we needed it. I thought he played pretty solid. I didn't ask him to do a whole lot in the passing game, but I believe he can do that too.”
The change from Arnold to Daniels seemed inevitable after Arnold's recent struggles in games despite strong starts across Auburn's four-game losing streak. Daniels receiving extra reps in practice this week increased the odds a change would be made.
That being said, a decision will need to be made by Freeze as Auburn, now 4-4 on the season, continues to fight for bowl-eligibility and Freeze continues to fight for his job.
The Tigers host Kentucky next week.