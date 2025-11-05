Will DJ Durkin Make a QB Change for Auburn?
AUBURN, Ala.- With the firing of Hugh Freeze from the Auburn Tigers, there is a main question mark on who will lead the Auburn offense behind center for the remaining three games of the season after the now-fired head coach flip-flopped between Ashton Daniels and Jackson Arnold against Kentucky.
Interim head coach DJ Durkin did not have a decision made after being introduced as the interim on Monday.
“We’re evaluating that right now. There’s been discussion about them all throughout yesterday and today, and we’ll certainly come to a decision on that,” Durkin said.
In Auburn’s last outing, Daniels got the initial nod but struggled as Auburn only kicked a field goal through three quarters.
Arnold, who started the previous eight games, entered the game early in the fourth quarter to try to give Auburn a spark, which did not work out in Auburn’s favor. On the initial play of Arnold’s first drive of the game, Jeremiah Cobb rushed for 19 yards before the Tigers eventually punted. Arnold did have a chance at redemption the following drive, but saw similar results with another punt.
The team went back to Daniels at the end of the game but ultimately fell short with a 10-3 loss to Kentucky.
Freeze's inability to develop quarterbacks and his mismanagement of the position, even predating Arnold and Daniels, played a major role in athletic director John Cohen's decision to fire him.
Durkin, a defensive-minded coach, will now be tasked with making the decision on who starts the final three games of the season.
“That’s the guy who has the ball in his hands every down, and I’m trying to gather information on that, too,” Durkin said about evaluating the quarterback position. “That’s something I’ve not really been a part of, and so for me, I’ll be making the decisions. I’m gathering information on that, evaluating with the offensive staff, getting their feedback, and speaking to those young men. I know this - we have three tremendous young men who can play the quarterback position at a high level. I know that, so they are in the conversation on that, and we’ll make a decision here soon.”
One thing to note is that Durkin mentioned three quarterbacks, not just Daniels and Arnold. FreshmanDeuce Knight, who Freeze previously touted as the future of the program, has not been seriously considered in the Tigers' ongoing quarterback controversy.
Knight has only played in one game this season, and still has three games he could play in to maintain his eligibility to redshirt. With that in mind, and as Durkin gets considered to be Freeze's permanent replacement, Auburn could give Knight a chance to prove himself without burning a year of eligibility.
Auburn is set to hit the road for its fifth true road game of the season this Saturday to take on a hungry Vanderbilt Commodores squad that is coming off of a loss to the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.