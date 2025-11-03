What Could Auburn's Offense Look Like with Hugh Freeze Fired?
Now that the Auburn Tigers have elevated DJ Durkin to interim coach, what should the offense look like after Hugh Freeze's firing?
Granted, Durkin made his reputation on the defensive side of the ball. Auburn's defense is among the best in the SEC. However, the offense stands as the lone reason the team sits at 4-5, looking at bowl season from the outside. Under those circumstances, what can Auburn do to fix some of its offensive issues?
Shotgun Madness
There is no reason to take every snap out of the shotgun, especially in short yardage, where the offensive line can fall forward and gain the first down. Freeze asked his running backs to start seven yards deep just to get to the line of scrimmage.
Shotgun works on so many occasions. However, Auburn can curb its usage. On the goal line, with a yard to gain for six points, the quarterback needs to be under center. Being too cute results in three points. When you stand that close to the end zone, a field goal feels like failure.
WR Catch More Than Go Routes
Freeze, during his last press conference, lamented Auburn's inability to throw the deep ball, citing that opponents use umbrella coverage, which makes the deep ball their top priority when choosing aspects to stop. Auburn, despite its receivers' modest numbers, has a depth chart filled with top-tier receiving talent.
Meaning, implementing something akin to a levels concept to attack all three levels of a defense will free up a wide receiver. Furthermore, it reduces the quarterback's time with the ball. He does not need to hold it as long with a shorter pattern.
If the offense sees a weaker corner, take a vertical shot. However, run something underneath to capitalize on the open space. Too often, Freeze fixated on the long ball, but when it did not materialize, Auburn left yards on the field. Anything from combination routes to crossers can keep a defense guessing.
Taking the Ball
Jackson Arnold loves to keep on the RPO, which is usually fine. However, when the Tigers are just a yard away, why not hand the ball to a running back? Jeremiah Cobb has shown the ability to gain the tough yards. Let him take those close carries.
Freeze let Arnold call his number too much, to the detriment of his running back. If Cobb ripped off a long run to get the ball into opposing territory, give him the ball to finish the drive. While it may not seem like an issue, it goes to sharing the wealth and rewarding a starter for hard work.
Max Protect Options?
No team in FBS has allowed more than the 37 sacks that Auburn has. Some of those lay at the feet of the lineman for missing blocks, being manhandled at the line, or just being overmatched. However, some remain a result of the aforementioned longing for the deep ball, forcing linemen to hold their blocks longer.
Most teams wince at the concept of an extra blocker, as it tends to cramp the style of the offense. However, even if a team chipped a rusher with a back or tight end going into a pattern, it would help in preventing sack numbers from rising too high.
Overview
Auburn has 180 minutes of regulation, regular-season football to play. They can address the most significant issue on the team, seeing positive results immediately, but by simplifying things. Durkin isn't a quarterback guru or offensive genius. He will focus on the defense and provide the offense with the tools they need to succeed.