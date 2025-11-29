Auburn Daily

Will the Auburn Tigers Upset Alabama in Iron Bowl? Auburn vs. Alabama Predictions

Alabama has won the last five Iron Bowls against Auburn.

Auburn Tigers need a win over Alabama to reach bowl eligibility.
The Iron Bowl gives the Auburn Tigers a chance to cap its season with a major win and clinch a bowl invite. Alabama, meanwhile, must win to keep its SEC Championship hopes alive.

Someone will leave Jordan-Hare jubilant, while the other will be left pondering what might have been.

Mismatch?

Alabama's pass rush is far superior to Auburn's offense. Make no mistake, NFL scouts will watch many of these players in the coming years. With speed and power, pass rushers like Yhonzae Pierre on the edge and nose tackle Tim Keenan inside pose major threats.

Auburn's starting tackles, Xavier Chaplin and Izavion Miller, face a grueling battle, and Mason Murphy will struggle to keep Keenan and blitzers from reaching the quarterback.

Despite this, Auburn will not collapse under Bama's pass rush. Instead, Ashton Daniels will rely on screen plays or break contain. The Tigers plan to use the Tide's aggressiveness against them. Pierre often veers wide around the corner, leaving the hot read in his vacated spot.

Alabama's defense rarely fills gaps from that side, giving Daniels chances for big plays. A steady dose of this will force Alabama to adjust blitz angles, directing Pierre right into a blocker. Physical dominance isn’t always needed—situational awareness and poise offer a solid counter.

Coaching Duel

D.J. Durkin's future remains uncertain, so this game could serve as a job audition—either to keep his defensive coordinator spot or land another position. He may coach aggressively, using blitzes on defense and vertical shots on offense. Alabama's head coach Kalen DeBoer faces the relentless pressure of a demanding fanbase and Nick Saban's legacy.

Another loss would threaten Alabama's playoff hopes and intensify the scrutiny on DeBoer. The Tide's path to this intense moment was hardly smooth, with near losses to Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina adding to their two defeats.

Prediction

This game feels different from the usual battle. Both teams will generate big plays on offense, while defenses combine for eight sacks. Jeremiah Cobb will lead Auburn’s ground attack to 200 rushing yards, with at least 60 from Daniels. Ty Simpson will hit Rayshawn Pleasant in stride, nearly resulting in a pick-six.

The lead will change almost six times. Late in the game, the Tigers take the lead, but with under 90 seconds left, Simpson finds Germie Bernard for the game-winner as Alabama survives.

Final Score Alabama 37 Auburn 34

