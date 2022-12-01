WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn

As is customary with coaching changes, some recruits have second thoughts about their choices of schools.

4-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins has decommitted from Auburn University, according to a Thursday morning twitter post.

The 6', 170lb wide receiver visited Auburn on September 9th and committed to now-departed position coach Ike Hilliard and the Tigers on September 15th over Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida State, and others. Ranked as the #41 WR in the 2023 class, he was named to the Under Armour All-America Game roster. He has taken official visits to Arkansas, Kansas State, and Texas A&M.

Auburn's 2023 recruiting class now numbers only twelve players, 47th in the country. The Tigers still have a wide receiver in the class, 43rd-ranked WR Daquayvious Sorey from Chipley, FL.

Recruiting and the transfer portal are two early focuses of new Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze. In contrast to his predecessor Bryan Harsin, Freeze has already gotten to work on recruiting, meeting with individual high school coaches at the Alabama High School Athletics Association "Super 7" state championships, which began on Wednesday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

As Freeze builds out a staff of assistant coaches, he indicated in his opening press conference that recruiting acumen and culture fit would probably be prioritized over strategic knowledge, in most situations (with the possible exception of defensive coordinator).

It's a prime strategy: Alabama is full of highly-rated players in this cycle, although Auburn has a commitment from only one of the top 15, 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery Catholic. In total, the state of Alabama has seven 5-stars and 21 consensus blue-chip prospects. Auburn is believed to be in the running to flip two of the top seniors, defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw from G.W. Carver-Montgomery.

Early Signing Day is December 21st, 2022.

