Zakoby McClain signs free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens

Zakoby McClain becomes the second Auburn Tiger to sign a free-agent deal after Smoke Monday signed with the Saints.

Many scouts and NFL Draft analysts questioned McClain's size throughout the evaluation process but it's impossible to question his knack for getting to the football and bringing down opposing ball carriers.

McClain had 95 tackles last season. In the shortened COVID season, he tallied 113 tackles on the season making an impact every single time he was on the field.

The Auburn linebacker will probably see time on special teams during his NFL career.

McClain ran a 4.69 forty-time at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 33-inch vertical jump and 117-inch broad jump.

Auburn fans will always remember McClain's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 2019 Iron Bowl against Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

In 2021, McClain had to take on a bigger role in leading the defense when fellow linebacker Owen Pappoe missed several games of the season. At that point, the defense ran through McClain and got better toward the end of the season with him leading the charge in a historic Iron Bowl against Alabama in a 4OT outcome.

Roger McCreary was the first Tiger to hear his name called this weekend. McCreary was drafted in the second round by the the Tennessee Titans.

