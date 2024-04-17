Former Auburn guard sets up visit with Alabama
The Auburn basketball coaching staff has been busy in the transfer portal as they have already landed former Furman guard JP Pegues.
The Tigers saw three guards hit the portal as Aden Holloway, Tre Donaldson, and KD Johnson are all looking for a new school to call home.
A crystal ball has been put in for Donaldson to end up in Michigan, and we haven't heard much about who Johnson has heard from in the portal.
The one that comes as a bit of a surprise is Holloway, who recently scheduled a visit to Auburn's rival Alabama.
You don't often see Auburn players transfer to Alabama or the other way around, so if Holloway does end up in Tuscaloosa, it will likely not be a fun trip for him back to the Plains next season as The Jungle would not be too happy.
On the season, Holloway averaged 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The former McDonald's All-American didn't have the freshman season many would have imagined, as the sharpshooter only shot 30.2% from deep on the year.
Holloway started the season red hot, so it is a bit surprising that it ended the way it did for the freshman. When SEC play started, Holloway just lost his three-point shot, and really, aside from a game here or there, he wasn't able to find it.
It will be interesting to see where the former five-star ends up, but if he does, in fact, go to Alabama, a lot of Auburn fans won't be too stoked about that decision.