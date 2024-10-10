Former Auburn Tigers Heisman Trophy Winner Cam Newton Joins ESPN
Auburn Tigers fans used to hang on every word their former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Cam Newton used to say.
So now, fans of Newton's notoriously fast mouth will hear more of his sometimes less than subtle musings moving forward.
ESPN announced via release that the QB who delivered the Tigers a national championship will be joining the show, 'First Take', as a regular guest.
"Cam Newton's addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities," David Roberts, the Executive VP of ESPN enthused. "His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans."
What's beyond any dispute, is that Newton certainly will fit in well with the likes of Stephen A. Smith, and the distinct brand of shock-jock punditry that sells particularly well these days.
The opportunity to further his own media brand at ESPN sounds like it's an opportunity he's going to relish.
"I've always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won't change at ESPN," Newton said of his new TV gig. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun."
In recent times, ESPN has culled some of its staff, and have sometimes controversially shaken up many of their existing lineups to apparently primarily better suit the younger demographic of sports fans.
While that might not sit easily with the older audience, or even the purists, it's an arch of trajectory the network is currently buying into.
Certainly, Newton's wardrobe will provide frequent talking points even if his opinions don't, but count on both making waves for ESPN.