Freshmen Lead Auburn to 6-2 Win Over North Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – Andreas Alvarez did something no freshman pitcher has done in more than a decade and three fellow freshmen produced at the plate to lead No. 25 Auburn to a 6-2 win over North Alabama Wednesday night at Plainsman Park.
BOX: Auburn 6 UNA 2
“I’m just excited that they help us win,” head coach Butch Thompson said of the freshman class. “They are great options, and we have a crew of them. They had a huge part in the game today.”
After giving up two runs in the first four pitches of his Auburn debut, Alvarez settled in quickly as he struck out eight of the next 11 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit during the span. The Largo, Florida, native ended his first career start with nine strikeouts, the most by an Auburn freshman since Keegan Thompson in 2014.
“Giving up the home run didn’t feel good, but I was raised to be able to punch back, and I feel like that was my mindset right there,” Alvarez said. “I got punched, but I’m going to punch back harder.
“For the freshmen to get into the game and to have our coaches’ trust and have our team’s trust. Obviously, we have to produce to stay in the game and continue to do it, but it’s definitely a great feeling to know that your coaches and your teammates are behind you,” Alvarez added.
Trailing 2-1 going into the fifth inning, Chris Rembert sent the second pitch he saw off the batter’s eye in centerfield to tie the game. An inning later, Bub Terrell smacked a RBI double off the wall in left center to give Auburn the lead for good.
“It was awesome,” Rembert said of his first career home run. “Going up to bat I wanted to be as aggressive as possible. I got a fastball right down the middle, and I didn’t miss it. It was awesome that my first college hit was a home run. I’m just glad we are here to help win some games.”
Along with Rembert and Terrell, Chase Fralick made his second start behind the plate to form an all-freshman battery with Alvarez and collected his fourth hit of the season. The trio combined for three hits, three runs and three RBI.
“I think soon, it’s only five games, but soon they will just be guys that help us win instead of freshmen, if they continue to go about their business the way that they are,” Thompson said.
North Alabama (2-2) jumped out to a quick lead with a leadoff single followed by a two-run home run in the top of the first. However, Alvarez responded by striking out the next two batters and racked up seven strikeouts in his first 3.0 innings, including striking out the side on just 11 pitches in the second.
Auburn (4-1) responded with a two-out run in the home half of the first inning. Ike Irish and Cooper McMurray drew back-to-back walks before Deric Fabian stayed hot at the plate with a single through the right side to cut the deficit in half.
After the first two batters of the game, Auburn’s pitching staff of Alvarez, Griffin Graves (1-0) and Parker Carlson held North Alabama to just two more hits the rest of the game.
Graves entered in relief to start the sixth inning and faced the minimum as he was aided by Fralick throwing out a runner from behind the plate. Carlson came in to start the seventh and retired all nine batters he faced. The senior struck out a career-high five batters and needed just 27 pitches to finish the game and earn his third career save.
Leading 3-2 through six thanks to the previously mentioned contributions of Rembert and Terrell, Auburn added to its advantage with three runs in the eighth. Eric Snow’s second hit of the game was a RBI single to center field before Terrell and Rembert came back to the plate to drive in two more runs on ground balls.
The Tigers remain at home to host Wright State (2-0) Friday through Sunday at Plainsman Park.