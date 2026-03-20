Two-Sport Athlete Showing Interest in Auburn After Visit

The newly Alex Golesh-led Auburn Tigers have taken to shopping the recruiting market, and they have left no stone unturned. However, a potential new Tiger, class of 2028 tight end Merrick Ham, could add value to both Auburn football and basketball.

After a great visit I am extremely blessed to have received an offer to Auburn University! Thank you to @CoachGolesh and @CoachHutzler as well as the rest of the Auburn coaching staff for this amazing opportunity!! @MariettaFtball @CamDuke11 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/f3zhenK6nF — Merrick Ham (@MerrickHam72) March 19, 2026

Ham is a currently unranked tight end according to 247Sports, meaning he does not have a star classification. Despite that, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Marietta, Ga. native currently holds offers from top programs like Indiana, Vanderbilt and now Auburn, as of Thursday.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Ham after he visited the Plains and received his offer.

“I would definitely say that [Auburn is] pretty high up for me,” he said. “It was definitely a great visit. Coach Golesh came over during practice and spoke with me and my mom for a little bit and then gave me the offer.”

As a potential recruit who was offered during a visit to the Plains, Ham has had the unique privilege of speaking to many of Auburn’s coaches. Traditionally, a recruit may only hear from their position coach, but Ham has gotten the full Auburn experience.

“I loved Coach Hutzler’s vibe,” he said. “Everything about it. I’ve spoken to pretty much everyone but Coach Hutzler and Coach Golesh stood out to me. Hopefully I’ll be able to stop by during the summer or I really want to go to a night game to see the atmosphere.”

For Ham, much stands out about Auburn, and his favorable opinions on the program are far from limited to just football.

“The family feel of the town of Auburn really stood out to me,” he said, “because it reminded me a lot of my hometown.”

Merrick is quite a versatile football player, but his true versatility lies in his multi-sport prowess, as he is also a forward in basketball.

“I just need to continue to keep my head down and focus on getting bigger and faster while working on my pass rush and getting better at tight end,” he said. “I like to pull different pieces from different players' games. I would love the opportunity to play both football and basketball in college.”

If the Tigers can land Ham, who has garnered interest from the defending national champions, he could be a significant acquisition for both the rosters of Alex Golesh and Steven Pearl. However, as the class of 2028 prospect continues his high school years, more schools will take notice, making it even more difficult for Auburn to snag such a versatile prospect.

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