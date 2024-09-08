How Auburn Tigers Bounce Back from Embarrassing Cal Loss
The Auburn Tigers took the field, looking to run their record to an early, but perfect 2-0. Someone forgot to tell the entire team to show. Auburn not only lacked the eye of the tiger but the brain, heart and soul of one as well. The California Golden Bears really flew across the country, walked into Jordan-Hare and flat-out humiliated Auburn.
For a team that resides thousands of miles from the Plains, Cal made themselves at home. Now, how do the Tigers put the pieces back in time to face the University of New Mexico next week?
First, Be Honest
The obvious solution will remain the one to not happen, at this point. No, the Tigers, more specifically Hugh Freeze, will not bench Payton Thorne this early in the season. Thorne, throwing four interceptions, looked lost, unsure and aimless against California.
Freeze rushed to Thorne's defense following the game, throwing blame at the offensive line.
"We struggled to protect him tonight, a lot," said Freeze of Thorne. "We had guys running wide open and really struggled to protect."
Former Tigers wide receiver Anthony Schwartz saw things a bit differently in real time.
As a veteran player, the Tigers relied on Thorne to lead this team. Nothing screams leadership issue when freshmen Cam Coleman, injured on the previous play receives another Thorne target on the very next play. The stunning lack of awareness hurt the team all day long. Yet, Freeze will give Thorne every opportunity this season.
That either speaks volumes about the height of his trust level or the unwillingness to turn the offense over to an unproven quarterback. So, basically save yourself the high blood pressure, Thorne will remain the quarterback. Ignore it and move on.
Start Benching Ineffective Players
Granted, the Cal defeat counts as just one loss but the lack of composure and playmaking when the team needed a spark speaks to complacency. Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod accomplished the most of anyone defending in and around the line of scrimmage. With talented underclassmen fighting for playing time, expanding the rotation will not hurt the defense.
Instead of read-and-react, the majority of the defensive front read and did nothing. Meanwhile, California quarterback Fernando Mendoza sat in a mostly clean pocket if Faulk didn't make his day tougher. Sending a message would clear up any miscommunication that yesterday's defensive effort, or lack thereof, pleased the coaching staff.
Overview
Talentwise, California should not hold a candle to Auburn. At the same, hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. In all honesty, for the thrill that many felt about the AAMU win, this loss should make them feel nauseous.
Like the kind of nausea from eating gas station sushi, the game will sit painfully on the collective stomachs of the Auburn faithful. However, Payton Thorne will remain as the starter. The New Mexico Lobos could provide the football Pepto-Bismol to wash away whatever the California loss felt like.