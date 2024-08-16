How Auburn Tigers Maximize Expectations in 2024
Despite a sub .500 season for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in 2023, optimism reigns on The Plains. In a year of blown leads and missed opportunities, Auburn looked inward after the season. They mourned the Iron Bowl collapse and went to work.
Operating under the notion that the past happened and the future still exists, the brain trust began a path of recruiting and player retention that sets up for a thrilling 2024 campaign. Even within this era of positivity, expectations rear their head as the Tigers begin to take the field this fall.
What are realistic expectations for this young-Tigers squad in the fledgling stages of a rebuild?
Set the Tone Early
With teams fully expecting the offense to flow through the run game and specifically Jarquez Hunter, the offense must throw vertical routes early. Granted, Auburn wants to pound the ball, and they will throughout the game. However, testing opposing secondaries from the jump pays immediate dividends.
First, it shows a relaxed approach where running does not sit as the default setting. Predictability kills offense faster than ants under a heated magnifying glass. Next, the aggressive approach engages the wideouts. If a receiver knows that he will see a deep ball more often, that incentivizes him to run block on the boundary. Those blocks spring backs for seriously long gains.
Lastly, it signifies a change of thought. Auburn, for too long, played too close to the vest. That resulted in lackluster seasons that did nothing to disappoint.
Feed Hunter/Tempo
As mentioned above, the Tigers will feature their Jarquez Hunter. What they need to do is feed him consistently, anywhere from thirteen to twenty carries. With the defense reeling after the long pass plays, go to work on tiring and demoralizing.
The run game, much like body blows in boxing, will wear you out. Keep up the pressure. Those big linemen will lean over, winded and exhausted. That's when you let Hunter run. Mix up those run plays, relying on both his downhill and lateral abilities. When the fourth quarter rolls around, some teams, even SEC programs will tap out and surrender large chunks of yardage.
House Money
Playing loose on both sides of the ball will benefit Auburn in 2024. Last year, and the previous administration would give a team pause about playing too tight. Now, the roster, on both sides of the ball, looks better than it has in almost a decade. Not just the starters, either.
Honest, talented depth permeates this roster. If someone suffers an injury, Auburn can absorb many of those losses without losing a step. Additionally, the schedule does favor Auburn. Five home games to start the season could mean bowl eligibility looks like a certainty. Not just any run-of-the-mill, mid-afternoon bowl.
Seven or even eight wins places Auburn a favorable spot. However, they will not get to that point by playing to not lose instead of playing to win. Approaching every game, prepared but calmly confident, will suit this team as they try to climb back up the SEC mountain.