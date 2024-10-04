How to Watch Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs, Betting Info
After falling to Oklahoma inside Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday, the Auburn Tigers turn their attention to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs for their first road game of the 2024 season.
Georgia is 3-1 on the season, its loss coming against No. 4 Alabama on the road last week. The Bulldogs erased a 28-0 deficit and held a lead late in the game, but were not able to pick up the win. This was Georgia’s first regular season loss since 2020, that one coming against Alabama as well.
The Tigers will be looking to improve to 3-3 in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze and pull off a big upset to begin the month of October. Auburn’s October slate features three road matchups, two of them against top 10 teams: Georgia and No. 9 Missouri on October 19th.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium:
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ABC and ESPN+. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs:
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs:
Georgia leads the series between the programs 64-58-8. The Bulldogs have picked up wins in 18 of the last 23 meetings. Auburn has not beaten Georgia on the road since 2004.
Betting Odds:
Georgia is heavily favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to ESPN. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under.
Spread: Georgia (-22.0)
Moneylines: Georgia (-2000), Auburn (+1050)
Over/under: 52.5