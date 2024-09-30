Hugh Freeze Believes Success ‘Is Not That Far Off’ For Auburn
The Auburn Tigers have dropped three of their first five games, all of which took place at Jordan-Hare Stadium, to start the 2024 season.
Now the Tigers have to leave the friendly confines of the Plains and play three straight road games including two contests against top-10 teams.
Despite this start, head coach Hugh Freeze believes the Tigers are not as far away as they look from being competitive in the SEC.
“My ask [for the fans] is to stick with us through the growing pains and support our guys and our recruiting efforts,” Freeze said. “We’re not that far off and I hope the ‘25 class sees that. They have a chance to come in and immediately impact this program.”
Auburn was in a rough spot when Freeze took over the program in December 2022. It was such a rough spot that patience will be required for the rebuilding process.
“Building does take time,” Freeze said. “I think you all are aware of what we inherited. Our AD (John Cohen) has done a marvelous job of explaining to me that the previous recruiting classes were not what you need to compete at a high level and 57 transfers out in the previous three years before my arrival.
The tenure that preceded Freeze left a lot to be desired for the Tigers on and off the field. Freeze believes that despite repairing damages, Auburn fans deserve better than what they have gotten this season.
“I won’t comment on what happened before I was here, the roster was what it was, everybody can make their own determination on that,” Freeze said. “Should the fans expect more than a 2-3 start? Absolutely. We could easily be sitting here 5-0.”
Freeze’s message of patience has been consistent since he arrived in Auburn nearly two years ago. Freeze has shown his ability to coach at a high level and will attempt to bring Auburn to new heights as his plan comes together.
“Building takes time, but our process, when complete, is going to make everyone very, very proud to wear the orange and blue,” Freeze said.