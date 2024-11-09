Hugh Freeze Building Championship Defense with Auburn Tigers
The 2024 Auburn Tigers season failed to live up to even the most rational of expectations. Yet, with so many missed opportunities, a silver lining appears.
Despite crushing, soul-depleting losses, that litter this year's schedule, the team, based on what's headed down the pike in the next year or so, will actually perform better than the previous half-dozen or more seasons.
With that hope, a thought arises: Hugh Freeze, after next year's enrollments could sport one of the best defenses in the country. While it may sound utterly hyperbolic, the potential remains strong that better days on The Plains will happen.
The Cornerstone
Despite multiple snubs from award committees this season, sophomore defensive lineman Keldric Faulk plays as well as any defensive lineman in the game today. You can see not only the change in approach but an increased nastiness that takes his game to a new level.
Blessed with arm length, excellent feet and underrated athleticism, Faulk continues to extend his already-lofty ceiling. He has the speed to lineup outside the offensive tackle and the size at 6 feet 6 inches and 290 pounds to move inside in passing downs.
In 2026, some lucky NFL team can turn around their fortunes when Faulk hears his name called early in the first round. As such, Auburn looks primed to stack talent around a player that should compete for a Bednarik Trophy next season.
Help Arrives
Around Faulk, Auburn will see a depth chart, filled with highly touted true freshmen. Along the defensive line, five-star freshmen will fight for snaps with veteran players, and more than likely win. Jared Smith already stands a legitimate 6 feet 6 inches and already weighs 235 pounds.
With time and increased calories, he will become a force in both two and three-point stances as an edge rusher. Defensive tackle Malik Autry will anchor the middle. The incoming freshman from Alabaster, Ala. will take up more space than an unwanted relative at Thanksgiving. Now, Faulk could see a double team, freeing up his teammates to wreak havoc.
The New DBU?
While LSU and Ohio State battle for secondary supremacy, all Auburn does is turn out quality defenders from a depth standpoint. Anquon Fegans and Eric Winters will bring skillsets that balance each other. Fegans will move closer to the line of scrimmage while Winters can body everyone from backs to receivers to tight ends.
The SEC stays a pass-heavy offense. With coaches like Josh Heupel, Lane Kiffin, and Kalen DeBoer, they want to throw the ball. As a result, you can never have enough defensive backs to patrol the field.
Overview
Auburn probably will not make a bowl in 2024. Things look grim. Hugh Freeze, as a head coach, disappoints many with in-game decisions.
However, if you look big picture, the current pain will dissipate, leaving the scar that heals when Auburn starts winning. Auburn's defense is already good enough to keep the Tigers in virtually every game. In the near future, it will be good enough to win them.