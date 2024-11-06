Auburn Commitment Eric Winters is a Defensive Quarterback
While Deuce Knight is an incredible talent who is Auburn’s future quarterback, another future Tiger will lead the defense.
Few 2025 football recruits possess the all-around skills of Eric Winters. While he does sometimes play quarterback for the Enterprise (Ala.) High School offense, including two rushing scores this past Friday night from the wildcat formation, he’s best at directing the defense from his safety position.
247 Sports considers Winters the No. 7 safety in the country, but his impact isn't limited to just his position.
Auburn’s recruiting efforts are earning it a player consistently helping his teammates be in the right place before the ball is snapped; Winters does so throughout a game. He’s like the defensive quarterback giving instructions to ensure everyone is in the proper place.
Winning in football is not easy, and it’s often a game of inches. A defender being out of alignment, even slightly, can lead to a big play for the opponent.
When watching Winters this past Friday against Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee, Winters’s biggest impact could be argued. The two rushing scores are great and so is his interception. There’s something else to consider as well.
For Winters, he sets the defense and helps prepare for what the opposition is going to do after the snap. What is the value of that skill?
There’s no taking away from the 6-foot-2 and 205-pound safety’s ability to create plays for himself. No doubt, Winters is a baller after the football is in play. What’s arguably more important is how he’s ahead of the curve compared to most other prep players when it comes to understanding football’s x’s and o’s.
He’s so quick to adjust his own alignment, or a teammate’s, when there’s a motion or shift from the offense. Next, Winters’ understanding of the game helps to define why Auburn fans should be excited for him to arrive on the Plains.
The Tigers coaching staff wants to create more competition in the secondary and he might be the young man to make it happen. Winters can help in multiple ways to create that chance. During prior discussions with him, Winters mentioned playing the star position for Auburn, i.e. the hybrid safety spot that usually lines up over the slot receiver.
If that’s where he plays for Auburn, Winters’s wits will help him be in the right place against those tricky-bunch formations and be ready against the myriad of different looks college offenses throw at a defense. Then again, it’s also how he helps his teammates.
Winters is a tremendous communicator and the college game demands that its secondary players are on top of their pre-snap alignments. Repositioning a fellow safety or linebacker even just a foot can be the difference in whether Auburn’s defense has a big play or not. Because of that point, do not be surprised if Winters receives a chance to play another position in the Auburn secondary.
Could he earn a chance to help replace now-senior Jerrin Thompson after this season? Absolutely. Winters has the physical and mental capacity to be in that discussion. It comes down to him learning the playbook and making plays on the practice field. Do not bet against that happening.
No matter where Winters lines up for Auburn, the Tigers faithful is going to see an instinctive leader like a defensive quarterback barking out signals and making pre-snap adjustments.