Hugh Freeze Compares Deuce Knight to Surprise-Former Auburn QB
For Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze, signing 5-star quarterback Deuce Knight was essential to the long-term health of the program. After watching Payton Thorne struggle for two years under Freeze, hope for the future was desperately needed.
Insert Knight (and a player to be named later in the transfer portal) who is the highest rated quarterback Auburn has signed since Jason Campbell, another Mississippi native, joined the Tigers in 2000.
At 6 foot 5 inches and 210 pounds, Knight profiles well compared to Campbell who entered Auburn with roughly the same measurements. With his running ability paired with his strong arm, Knight might even be compared to his favorite player - Cam Newton.
However, it was another former, lesser-known Auburn quarterback who Freeze compared to Knight - Malik Willis, who spent two years at Auburn before transferring to Liberty to play for Freeze.
"I think he (Knight) has the demeanor about himself, like Malik did, that people gravitate to and want to follow," Freeze said at his Signing Day press conference. "He makes people around him better. Malik had this humility about him also, even though he carried this great confidence. I think Deuce has that same mentality."
Everyone at Auburn, from the coaches down to the fans in the stands are hopeful that Knight can become a bona fide college star in the years to come. It's going to pretty much be a bare minimum requirement if the Tigers are going to become a force once again in the SEC and beyond.
Of course that only puts an even heftier weight upon the shoulders of the young protégé, but Freeze hasn't backed away from his belief that Knight can become the one of the best he's had under his charge.
"I think his (Knight's) ceiling is probably the highest of anybody that I've initially worked with," Freeze declared. "He's just so long and rangy and can run and arm strength. He's got all of those skillsets. How quick can he pick up on the college game and the speed of this level? We'll see. But he's ready to go work, I know that."
Freeze admitted, Knight will have to first study some and adapt mightily before he can be fully trusted to successfully navigate the quantum leap from high school to the college ranks. Freeze said they're looking to have four quarterbacks on campus, leaving the door wide open for an experienced starter in 2025.
Knight should have the luxury of being brought along slowly as Freeze can't afford a trial by fire season with Knight in 2025, risking a third-straight losing season.