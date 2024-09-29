Hugh Freeze Points to Payton Thorne Remaining Auburn's Starting QB
As far as ticking the boxes on the expanding resume of calamity, you just kind of knew that blowing a fourth-quarter lead was up next for the Auburn Tigers.
Unlike previous losses, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze took the loss the chin, and he also took the fall for quarterback Payton Thorne's late pick-six which ultimately sank the Tigers.
"I shouldn't have put him in that position and had have him have that option," Freeze said of the interception which tipped the scales for the Sooners.
As sure as fate, it had to be yet another costly interception by Thorne that bit down hard on the Tigers and condemned them to a third defeat from five home games.
Despite that game defining pick, Thorne did happen to complete 66% of his throws, and also connected for 338 yards and three touchdowns.
More's the pity that the reinstalled starting quarterback's relatively-strong showing came complete with the inevitable sting in the tail, it's seemingly just part of who Thorne is.
Freeze is bound to be hauled over the coals due to some abject and rubberless game management just prior to the half and the fateful fourth quarter.
All told, turning fine performances into the square root of zero was probably epitomized by how the Tigers defense really stepped up and held the Oklahoma Sooners to 291 total yards on offense.
It will come as a massive blow to the entire locker room to shoot themselves in the foot. It also doesn't take much to suggest that some might indulge in finger pointing.
Therefore, coach Freeze is well aware of how his players are hurting, but dare I say how his words will surely only provide cold comfort.
"I couldn't be prouder of the way they represented Auburn with their heart and fight today," Freeze declared post-game. "Me not helping them find a way to win that game, it sucks and it stings because they deserve to be celebrating right now."
Once everyone gets over the heartbreaking manner of this defeat, the core reality is that at 2 - 3 and 0 - 2 in SEC play, it's looking pretty dark as the Tigers hit the road next week against the Georgia Bulldogs.
What has emerged from the debris they created on Saturday, is that despite the fatal turnover he committed, Freeze is going to back Thorne as his starting signal caller until further notice.
"I'll tell him I love him," Freeze answered when asked how he rebuilds Thorne's confidence. "We'll go back to work and try to correct, put him in better situations so we can finish off a game like this."
Of course, picking the pieces up is going to rely on how well Freeze can manage the situation with Thorne moving forward, and that might include taking away any control he might still have over audibles at the line of scrimmage.
Another testing few days of man-management lies ahead for sure, but at least we may finally have some stability under center.
Half full or half empty - you choose.