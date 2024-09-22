Hugh Freeze Blasts Auburn Offense: 'Sickening How We Can’t Take Care of the Ball'
Once again, the Auburn Tigers struggled to get things going on the offensive side of the ball.
The Tigers’ offensive struggles led to a 24-14 loss against Arkansas at home, a game Auburn was favored to win. Head coach Hugh Freeze listed turnovers among the things that caused trouble for Auburn against the Razorbacks.
With 14 turnovers in four games, Auburn is last out of 133 FBS teams.
“I don’t have the words, it’s just sickening,” Freeze said. “It’s just sickening that we can’t take care of the football on offense. I’ve got to get that fixed. It's miserable to watch that.”
Hank Brown got the second start of his career, his first against an SEC opponent at quarterback and struggled. Brown went 7-of-13 for 72 yards and threw three interceptions in the first half.
“I thought he earned and deserved the right to have the start,” Freeze said on Brown. “I was anxious to see how he performed in SEC play. I’m big on our players knowing they’re not defined by a performance as an individual.”
After being benched following his rough outing in Auburn’s loss to Cal, the Tigers turned to Payton Thorne in the second half against Arkansas. Thorne went 13-of-22 for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Thorne did throw an interception but it was a ball that went through the hands of true freshman Cam Coleman.
“I thought Payton was pretty solid,” Freeze said. “He had that one off hand that was picked, but it was the right read. I’ll have to see how hard the catch was, I’m not real sure how hard it was. I thought he (Thorne) played solid.”
Freeze is not sure who will get the start at quarterback for Auburn when No. 15 Oklahoma makes its way into Jordan-Hare Stadium next week. Kickoff is set for 2:30/3:15 p.m. CT and the television broadcast information is TBA.
“I have no idea sitting here right now,” Freeze said. “I’ll go back to work tomorrow on it. I’ll be as locked in as I’ve ever been trying to get it fixed.”