Hugh Freeze Reveals Which Young Cornerback has been Most Consistent
The goal for every good team in college football is to build depth on both sides of the ball. Depth on the defensive side is especially vital because of heavier rotations and situational substitutions, including the secondary.
Depth allows younger or less experienced cornerbacks to develop without the pressure of being immediate starters. They can learn the system, improve their skills, and be ready when called upon.
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has spent the better part of the last two years trying to build the depth in the secondary. Despite the attrition to the NFL, the Tigers are still bringing back proven defenders in cornerback Keionte Scott and Kaylin Lee.
Scott is a returning starter that had 44 tackles last season. Lee played in every game last season as a true freshman, finishing the season with 20 tackles while also starting the season opener.
The Tigers are very young at the cornerback position as the top backups are Antonio Kite, Jay Crawford and JC Hart. Kite is a transfer from the University of Alabama, and he will be a redshirt sophomore at the start of season.
Crawford is a freshman and a January enrollee who played in the high school Under Armour All American game. Hart played in four games last season as a freshman. With little to no experience among the group, they should all expect to play crucial roles on special teams. Head coach Hugh Freeze knows he must be patient with his young corners.
“Inconsistent but hopeful. (Antonio) Kite, (Jay) Crawford, JC Hart, those are all young kids,” said Freeze of his young secondary. “A’mon Lane-Ganus, those four we’re going to have to have play some. JC has probably been the most consistent of them. Kite is very talented but inconsistent. We have to find some consistency there. Then the two true freshmen, Crawford has been impressive at times. We’re going to need those guys to play, but they have been inconsistent”, said Freeze.
The young cornerbacks will be important for the Tigers now and in the future as it’s not uncommon to face five wide receiver sets from opposing offenses.
Depth allows defenses to match up effectively against different offensive formations, including three, four, or even five wide receivers. This season will be an important season for Kite, Crawford and Hart as they look to take on bigger roles throughout their careers.