Auburn lands commitment of defensive lineman who has played in DJ Durkin's system
After the spring football game, Coach Hugh Freeze was asked what wants to get out of the current portal window, and he immediately talked about defensive line depth.
Recently, the Auburn Tigers landed former Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi. The addition of Blidi started a snowball effect as Former Texas A&M and USC defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes just committed to Auburn.
This is a big-time addition for the Tigers for multiple reasons, including the fact that he played for Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin at Texas A&M, so he knows his system.
After Jimbo Fisher was let go from Texas A&M, Raikes made the move to USC but wasn't there but a few months before hitting the transfer portal again and now ending up on the Plains.
If you look at his PFF grade from last season for the Aggies, it's hard not to get excited about this addition. Raikes graded out at a 72.3 on PFF with a 77.3 run defense grade and a 60.9 pass rush grade. Raikes did miss some tackles at times, leading to a tackle grade of 59.6.
On the season, the 6'2 320 pound defensive lineman had 17 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. He is the perfect player to come in and add depth to the defensive line while competing for a starting role.
Coach Freeze has done an excellent job of recognizing the issues on the roster and filling them with transfer portal additions.
Raikes makes the Auburn Tigers a better football team in 2024.