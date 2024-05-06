Auburn Offers Top-Notch 2026 Offensive Tackle Recruit With Basketball Background
When evaluating offensive tackle recruits, it’s usually a good sign when they also participate in other sports like wrestling, track, or basketball.
Current Auburn commitment Spencer Dowland has utilized wrestling as a way to progress his overall athleticism and footwork prior to enrolling on the Plains. Auburn would like to continue to recruit all-around athletes who know a thing or two about quick feet.
After looking at his X page, Jabian Shabazz has posted an offer from the Auburn coaching staff. He has just begun to gain recruiting steam with North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Appalachian State, and Wake Forest as the other college football programs Shabazz tweeted as having offered.
One of the reasons the 6-foot-7 and 290-pound Shabazz has been offered by several schools would be playing basketball. It's long since been an easy way for college coaches to measure sheer athletic talent.
There’s no place to hide on a basketball court. Either a player can move his feet and stay with agile athletes or not. Shabazz's agility was certainly clear from watching his sophomore football film. Shabazz's success stems from quick feet.
Shabazz knocked defenders off the football while drive-blocking, but that’s not all. He did a good job of staying balanced after finishing a defender off and seeking another block. His quick hands would also fire into a defender's chest and knock that opposing player off balance. Still, getting to the point where hands are a weapon was the most important note about Shabazz's film.
He’s capable of mirroring a smaller defender who was attempting to penetrate the line and toss him aside because of those quick feet. As the film for Shabazz continues to circulate, he will continue to pick up offers. Auburn was smart to throw its hat in the ring for Shabazz as early as it did.