Dap Recap: Return of the King
Auburn basketball will get another year from one of their stars.
Johni Broome announced on Wednesday that he will return for another season and will continue his collegiate career at Auburn. What does that mean for this Auburn basketball team? Is there a possible position change for Broome and what might the remaining roster look like going forward?
Mt. Rushmore of Auburn basketball
The most significant piece of Broome's announcement is the most obvious and simplest one. Auburn is returning an elite player in the 6-foot-10 senior from Plant City, FL. Broome averaged 17 ppg and nine rpg last year and was very good defensively. He emerged as a SEC Player of the year candidate and has to be considered the odds-on favorite for that award next year along with some national accolades. However, his return now potentially cements a legacy that will place him among the all-time greats to ever play at Auburn, being mentioned in the same breath as Charles Barkley and Chuck Person.
Possible position change
Early on when the buzz started about Broome's return, there was speculation and chatter that he could move from the five position to the four position, meaning moving from center to power forward. Broome is not your traditional big man in the sense that he plays away from the basket a lot of the time choosing to go inside by driving the basketball. He also will drain the occasional three and is an elite passer both from the block and the top of the key. His innate ability to find open cutters and Auburn's wings for 3's is a vital part of Bruce Pearl's offense. He is considered one of the best passers in the country for a big man. Those skill sets might be more contusive for the 4 position and might be more attractive to the NBA scouts if Broome plays that position. His shot-blocking abilities play at both spots.
Roster reset and possible additions
Now that Broome announced his return along with Dylan Cardwell, Auburn's frontcourt seems set and lethal. Pair those two with Chaney Johnson and Auburn returns some experience at those spots. However, the question remains where does Broome slot in and how does that affect any further portal additions? If Broome stays at the five position, look for Cardwell to back him up and provide significant and valuable minutes off the bench again. That depth will go a long way in Auburn's pursuit of a championship. In that scenario, Auburn would look to add some depth at the four position to go along with Johnson. RJ Godfrey from Clemson is a name to keep an eye on here. The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Suwanee, GA is rumored to be visiting Auburn soon and has drawn interest from the Tigers. Godfrey was a key bench player for Clemson last year averaging six points and three rebounds per game but would have at least two more years of eligibility left. If Broome slides to the four position, look for Auburn to possibly pursue another big man in the portal to go along with Cardwell. Danny Wolf from Yale was a name to watch early, but Michigan seems to be the favorite to land him after he took a visit there.
Backcourt additions
Auburn created quite the stir and got better at the PG position with the addition of JP Pegues from Furman last week. The junior averaged 18 points and shot 36% from three last year for the Paladins. His addition, along with the return of Denver Jones solidifies Auburn's backcourt for next year. Incoming freshman 5-star hybrid guard Tahaad Pettiford should get significant playing time. The McDonald's All-American will provide much-needed depth at the guard position. Look for Auburn to address the backup PG position via the JUCO ranks, perhaps to provide a player the opportunity to back up Pegues and play 10-15 minutes a game at the highest level of SEC basketball.