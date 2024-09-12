Keionte Scott Reveals Key to Defensive Improvement vs. Cal
Despite not coming out on top, the Auburn Tigers have to be pleased with the way their defense performed in a 21-14 loss to Cal - particularly in the second half.
Auburn limited Cal to seven points in the second half after Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza had his way in the first half.
Tigers cornerback Keionte Scott talked about what went into slowing Cal down in the second half.
“We understood that we weren’t playing our style of defense,” Scott said. “Coach (DJ) Durkin expressed that and he wanted to make sure that everybody was focusing on and doing their job. As a defense we came together and understood that we weren’t playing to the style we wanted to play for and we eventually turned it on.”
Durkin is known for being a passionate coach, but can still effectively get his point across at critical times.
“We weren’t playing to our standard and what we wanted to do,” Scott said. “At the end of the day we all knew that and he (Durkin) just harped on that and made sure everyone was doing their job and playing up to our standard and what we want and how we want to be as a room.”
As a veteran, Scott took it upon himself to speak to the younger guys after the game and help them turn the page mentally.
“Just continuing to harp on the smaller things,” Scott said. “Sometimes things go your way, sometimes things don’t go your way. This is just a test to our perseverance and how we want to get things done. It’s just going to show he we can not spread apart but come together in moments like this. Just go back to the drawing board and figure out how to get things done.”
Scott and the Tigers will have an opportunity to bounce back against New Mexico at home on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.