Keldric Faulk Confident Auburn Can Keep Getting Better in 2024
The Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4 SEC) eyes its first SEC win when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 SEC) on the road this week.
Sophomore defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, who co-leads the Tigers in sacks with Jalen McLeod (5), is confident in his team’s ability despite the less-than-ideal season they have had.
“Just go out there and play our brand ball,” Faulk said. “Everybody knows we haven’t played our best ball all season, but we definitely want to put our best foot forward this coming up Saturday and show progression for the rest of the season. That’s our main team goal right now.”
Auburn has been reliant on a significant number of freshmen this season, particularly with Faulk on the defensive side of the ball.
As a freshman last season, Faulk played in every game for the Tigers. He is aware of the benefits playing early can have.
“I see a lot of growth,” Faulk said. “You see that they are starting to get the game of what football is and what to expect when going on the field. Those young guys take the field with confidence. Not scared of a challenge. I think we have a bright future with those guys.”
Auburn’s pass rush has not been great this season. The Tigers have 17 sacks and 26 quarterback hurries.
The Missouri game was another story, however, as Auburn finished with five sacks and two quarterback hurries. Faulk stressed the importance of keeping the opposing quarterback under pressure this week.
“It’s going to be pretty big if we can eliminate their pass game,” Faulk said. “We can eliminate it and we want them to run the ball. That’s what we’re good at. We’re good at stopping the run. We’ve stopped the run pretty good all year.”
Getting to the quarterback is always important, but it could make the difference between a much-needed win or yet another loss for the Tigers this week.