Keldric Faulk Developing into a Bona Fide Team Leader for Auburn Tigers
Entering his sophomore year, Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk does so as an emerging team leader, one whom head coach Hugh Freeze can't give nearly enough platitudes.
"Keldric has just had an incredible voice that people listen to, because he's wise for his age and his work ethic is incredible," Freeze enthused at SEC Media Days. "I think it kind of sends a message that, man, this guy does everything."
That's not to say that Faulk isn't fully aware of where he needs to make improvements.
Chasing down opposing quarterbacks in the loaded SEC will be a bare minimum requirement, especially if the Tigers are going to make waves, and the sophomore appears to have gotten the memo.
"I felt like I did pretty well in the run," Faulk said at SEC Media Days of his own personal progress as a true freshman. "But as far as transitioning from the run -- the pass. I think I can do a whole lot better than what I did last year."
Faulk played his high school ball at Highland Home, Ala., which is not a powerhouse in relative terms but it's noted for creating quality players nonetheless.
Perhaps Faulk's impressive 6'5 and 270-pound frame always marked him as a player to man the trenches, but the journey has been bumpy at times and fully challenged his own confidence levels.
"My mindset was terrible going into the spring," Faulk cast his memory back to his freshman year. "That terrible mindset kept me thinking I wasn't going - I wasn't gonna see the field."
Part of the learning curve is establishing the fact that you actually do belong amongst some elite company. Understanding that being patient is in fact simply part of the process can be extremely hard to fathom, but it's essential for sustained growth and development.
Heading into a new campaign, and given all the new faces who will surround him, the Alabama native is abundantly aware that he must continue to take the lead.
"We come in and we want to strive for greatness every day," Faulk declared. "So, whenever we step on that field, we have a different mindset.
"Having those transfers come in, those older guys, and having those young guys pick their brains and get that knowledge from them shows that we have a d-line is ready to evolve and lead."
The upside for Faulk is that he's gone through the grind and came out the other side a better player and person, therefore, pressing on from a solid foundation is a goal to be embraced from here on out.
"It shows that I'm becoming a vocal leader on my team," Faulk said. "It shows that I've been doing something right, so I need to start to bring everybody else with me.
"When you're one of the leaders on the team, accountability is probably the No.1 thing you should strive for. Holding myself accountable as well as everybody else has been one of the most challenging things about transitioning to a leader."