Auburn Adds Four-Star Wide Receiver Commit to 2025 Recruiting Class
The Auburn Tigers have added another prospect to their haul. Three-star wide receiver Sam Turner has flipped his commitment from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Auburn.
Just over a week after the addition of elite quarterback Deuce Knight to their 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers get him another receiving option.
Turner, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete from Decatur, Ga., attends Southwest DeKalb High School. The four-star wideout is the No. 235 player in the country and the 39th-best player at his position, according to Rivals.
According to 247Sports, he is the No. 479 player nationally, the No. 76 wide receiver and the No. 56 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Aside from Auburn and Georgia Tech, Turner received offers from BYU, Georgia, Maryland and Mississippi State.
Turner is the 27th prospect to join Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class. He is the sixth-best offensive player in the Tigers' recruiting class and ranked No. 22 overall among commitments.
Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis has been Turner’s primary recruiter. Davis forged a connection with Turner, who felt the values at Auburn made since for him.
"What stands out about him is his faith," Turner said previously. "He leads on faith. That's big for me and my family. That's what he preached today and the culture. Just the tradition and trying to build on that. He said Coach Freeze has produced a lot of receivers like Van Jefferson and DK Metcalf and Laquon Treadwell, Elijah Moore. It's a place of development for wide receivers and I believe that."
Head coach Hugh Freeze has managed to assemble a high-quality recruiting class in his second year at the helm.
Auburn remains the No. 3 recruiting class for 2025 and has the second-best class in the SEC, according to 247Sports. Only Ohio State and Alabama are ahead of them.