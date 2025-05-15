Auburn Baseball Accepts Invite to 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series
ARLINGTON, Texas – REV Entertainment today announced that Auburn, Florida State, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, and Nebraska will participate in the 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, set to take place Feb. 20-22, 2026, at Globe Life Field. This will mark the second of three consecutive college baseball weekends hosted at the venue, with all three weekends benefiting Shriners Children’s.
“We’re thrilled to welcome such an elite field of programs to Globe Life Field for the 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series,” said Jared Schrom, Senior Vice President of REV Entertainment. “This event continues to attract top teams and passionate fan bases, and we’re proud to partner with Amegy Bank to deliver another world-class weekend of college baseball in Arlington.”
Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date. Three of the six teams are currently ranked in D1 Baseball’s latest top 25: Florida State (#2), Auburn (#6), and Louisville (#21). Florida State will make its first-ever appearance at Globe Life Field, while the other five programs have previously competed at the venue.
“Amegy Bank is honored to sponsor the 2026 College Baseball Series for the second consecutive year,” said Carlos Munguia, DFW Region President and CEO of Amegy Bank. “The event not only highlights some of the nation’s top collegiate baseball programs, but also brings together passionate fans and supports a meaningful cause through Shriners Children’s. We’re proud to be part of a team that celebrates athletic excellence and community impact.”
Auburn (5-1 all-time at Globe Life Field) returns for its third appearance and second straight year. Kansas State (8-9) returns for a fifth consecutive year, having competed annually at Globe Life Field since 2022. Louisville (2-1) will also play at Globe Life Field for the second straight year after making their first appearance here earlier this year. Michigan (1-8) is back for a third consecutive appearance at the home of the Texas Rangers, and Nebraska (1-5) returns for the first time since 2024.
TICKET INFORMATION: Home Plate Reserved tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. CT at GlobeLifeField.com. This premium offering, which provides access to all three days of the tournament, includes: reserved seats behind home plate, reserved parking, early entry, discounts on concessions, souvenir hat and cup (with unlimited soft drink refills), and access to a private bar and restrooms.
Home Plate Reserved tickets are $156 for adults and $84 for youth (13 and under), before taxes and fees. Group ticket rates are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting REV Entertainment at 817-533-1833. General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date. A portion of proceeds from all three weekends will benefit Shriners Children’s.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING
“We’re excited and honored to be returning to Globe Life Field for a third time next season. It’s been a first-class tournament for our previous two trips in 2022 and earlier this spring, and has been a great measuring stick in non-conference play as the venue and its reputation attract some of the best programs in the country.”
– Butch Thompson, Auburn Head Coach
“We are excited to return to Globe Life Field for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. It will be a memorable experience for our players as they compete against a strong field of opponents. We had outstanding experiences at Globe Life Field in both 2022 and 2024, and we look forward to returning to such a premier venue for college baseball.”
– Will Bolt, Nebraska Head Coach
“We are excited to be heading back to Globe Life Field. This gives our program the opportunity to play against the best teams in college baseball in one of the best venues in the country. Globe Life Field personnel always go above and beyond to make this a first-class event.”
– Pete Hughes, Kansas State Head Coach
“Florida State baseball is thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series next season at Globe Life Field. The staff at Globe Life Field has been extremely accommodating, and they have promoted college baseball wholeheartedly within their amazing stadium. The caliber of teams participating creates an extremely challenging field to say the least, and we are fortunate to be a part of this weekend.”
– Link Jarrett, Florida State Head Coach
“Our team was greatly anticipating the opportunity to play at Globe Life Field this spring, and the experience exceeded our expectations. I know our players and fans are looking forward to returning to Arlington in 2026 to compete on that stage against another excellent group of teams.”
– Dan McDonnell, Louisville Head Coach
“The University of Michigan baseball team cherishes the opportunity to compete in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. We appreciate playing in a top-tier facility like Globe Life Field, which offers a fantastic atmosphere for high-level college baseball. The chance to face strong competition in such a prestigious setting is undoubtedly a highlight of our season.”
– Tracy Smith, Michigan Head Coach
About REV Entertainment: REV Entertainment is a full-service company with the goal of producing first-class events nationwide. It serves as the official sports and entertainment partner of the Texas Rangers, including as the exclusive booking agent for both Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. For more information, visit REVEntertainment.com.
About Globe Life Field: Located in Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field is home to the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers. The state-of-the-art, climate-controlled venue hosts a variety of events 365 days a year – from concerts and corporate gatherings to college baseball, football, and more. Since opening in 2020, Globe Life Field has hosted over 20 sold-out stadium tours, including Elton John, Cody Johnson, and P!NK. Learn more at GlobeLifeField.com.
About Amegy Bank: Amegy Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is a leading Texas bank with $14 billion in assets and about 1,000 employees. Amegy is recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a 2025 Best Bank Award winner, receiving 13 Best Bank Awards for serving middle market and small business clients, placing third in the nation for total awards issued in the middle market banking segment. With more than 75 locations across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas, Amegy is dedicated to serving Texas communities, families and businesses. Founded in 1990, Amegy has a strong tradition of relationship banking, local leadership and financial knowledge. Amegy specializes in banking businesses of all sizes, particularly family-owned businesses, and has the resources to provide financing, treasury management and other products and services that help companies grow. Equally important, the bank offers individuals and families a wide range of depository, lending, wealth management and mortgage solutions. To learn more about Amegy Bank, visit amegybank.com.