Auburn’s Defensive Star Teases Future Recruiting Dominance
Recruiting has been a struggle for the Auburn Tigers thus far over the offseason. Their recruiting class currently sits at 65th in the nation following their pickup of Jaquez Wilkes, a four-star edge rusher. Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk was a big fan of the pickup and used it to hype up what’s to come.
Monday, Faulk shared a message on X, stating that “Y’all gonna see why Auburn Football is back…” adding that this revelation would come “soon!”
Faulk’s assessment was met with a chorus of both cheers and boos from the social media world, with some simply electing to laugh off Faulk’s comment as a desperate recruiting ploy or just blind overconfidence in his team. Others aren’t so sure.
After all, head coach Hugh Freeze has hinted at Auburn’s recruiting being on the verge of skyrocketing– many believe he’s simply waiting until Aug 1 to do so, as that’s when the new NIL Settlement begins allowing third-party NIL offers.
The struggles Freeze has faced this season, especially after two top 10 classes, have been incredibly scary for many Auburn fans, with some believing he’s pushed off recruiting entirely, relying solely on the portal.
Freeze himself debunked this theory, stating that the Tigers were simply focused on “doing things the right way” within the terms of the House settlement– a sentiment that seems to have cost the Tigers at least a few recruits, as other schools have been quick to put into practice their own interpretations of the rules.
Though neither strategy is technically incorrect or illegal, the NCAA has been under fire recently due to its confusing explanations of the rules as well as its inability to enforce its own policies.
Whatever the case may be, it’s evident that those inside of Auburn are confident in its future– players and coaches alike. It’ll just be a matter of living up to those expectations.