Auburn Holds onto Belief That Alex McPherson Has Future Ahead
Auburn football’s kickers have struggled immensely since the team’s starter, Alex McPherson, was forced to the sideline with ulcerative colitis. In the 2024 season without McPherson, Auburn turned to Towns McGough and Ian Vachon, both of whom weren’t able to find their footing.
McPherson has been something of a perpetual “day-to-day” player throughout the 2025 season, though he’s been able to lead the Tigers in both the Georgia and Missouri games. In the Missouri game, though, he had an uncharacteristically bad outing, going just 1-4 on field goals.
Despite McPherson’s struggle against Auburn’s rival Tigers, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze remains optimistic in the junior’s abilities.
“I believe in Alex McPherson,” Freeze said. “He believes in himself. That’s the first time he’s missed any kicks inside the 40-yard line in his career, and he missed two, and that’s just so uncharacteristic of him. He kicked beautifully all week long.
“He’s mentally strong. He’s been through a lot and certainly feels the weight of the loss for everybody. Feeling like, 'Man, if I could just make one of those, maybe the game is different.' Nobody in here doubts him or has any less belief that he’s going to make the next one.”
Statistically, Freeze’s confidence in McPherson is far from misplaced, as the kicker boasted a 100% kick rate in 2023, his only full season, including a 53-yarder. He’s also never missed an extra-point kick in his career.
Of course, McPherson’s physical state makes it significantly more difficult to make kicks, especially from longer distances. It’ll be up to the coaching and McPherson’s state in that moment to determine who’s headed out for the Tigers when the time comes.
The Tigers will look to snap their four-game losing streak this Saturday, when they journey to Hog Country to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will be played at 11:45 a.m. CDT.